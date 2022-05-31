Commanders' economic impact study projects 2,246 jobs would be supported by stadium project

The Washington Commanders have conducted an economic impact analysis on the possibility of bringing a new stadium complex and surrounding development to Virginia, as the project continues to await legislative action by the General Assembly.

According to the study, which was prepared by JLL Sports & Entertainment and obtained by The Times-Dispatch, the direct economic impact of the stadium would be $24.7 billion in Virginia, and the project would support 2,246 jobs by 2033.

The team has previously described state support as a prerequisite for launching the project, but when legislators convene on Wednesday, they won't take up a potential $350 million subsidy for the estimated $3 billion project - following three high-profile defections over the weekend, that vote is now on hold until at least later in the special session.

One of the top concerns from lawmakers about a proposed site in Woodbridge would be adding to an already-untenable traffic situation on I-95 near Woodbridge.

In a discussion last week, a team official involved in the project said the proposed complex has the potential to transform traffic woes in the area by providing tax revenues that would assist in new road and transit projects.

The study estimates $3.04 billion in tax revenue generated over the projected 30-year life of the stadium and surrounding development.

Economic impact studies have routinely been criticized by opponents for presenting lofty ideals of proposed projects, and failing to account that not all spending inside new development will be new spending, that some of it would have been spent anyway at other nearby businesses.

JLL also helped with The Battery project in the Atlanta area, a mixed-use development which the Commanders' plans are inspired by.

A recent study found the Braves' project was falling short of projections by nearly $15 million a year, though the team noted that attendance was negatively impacted by the pandemic.

In Virginia, an early version of the stadium bill easily cleared the Senate earlier this year, but since then three lawmakers, all Democrats, have withdrawn their support, citing concerns about doing business with Washington owner Dan Snyder while he remains under Congressional investigation.

Snyder is the only member of the team's executive staff that remains from the period of time in question, and at a recent House roundtable, he was accused of sexual harassment.

The initial Senate vote went for the stadium by a 32-8 margin, so the team has wiggle room as it navigates the negotiating process.

Last week, Gov. Glenn Youngkin's press secretary, Macaulay Porter, said the governor continues to support legislators authorizing discussions to begin with the team.

"In any discussions regarding the possibility of a new stadium in Virginia, the governor will always put the best interest of Virginia taxpayers first," Porter wrote.

As the NFL goes on a stadium-building binge, one unmistakable trend is the move towards smaller facilities.

Buffalo's new stadium will have an estimated 60,000 seats, which will make it the smallest capacity in the NFL.

However, Washington's proposal is for a 55,000-seat stadium.

A person with knowledge of the project's development said the goal isn't to attract the largest events on a sporadic basis, but to create a strong environment for the team every Sunday at home games.

Team president Jason Wright echoed that thinking in a recent interview with the Virginia Mercury.

“We are much more likely to build the smallest venue in the NFL than the largest,” he said.

At its peak, RFK Stadium held 56,692 fans for football games.

The team is also considering other sites for the project - Maryland's state government has authorized a $400 million subsidy for development on the current FedEx Field site, but would retain control of that spending and would not authorize it to be used on the stadium itself.