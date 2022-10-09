Commanders fall two yards short of victory, are now 1-4 as the rest of the NFC East thrives

LANDOVER, Md. — The Washington Commanders botched clock management at the end of the first half, then struggled again at the end of the second half.

The result was a 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans in front of a sparse crowd on a pleasant October day.

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz, facing third-and-goal with the game on the line, threw an interception to Tennessee's David Long Jr. to officially end the game.

Before that play, coach Ron Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner were curiously casual with the clock, taking their time and running just six plays in nearly three minutes of game action.

Washington also spent a timeout on an ill-advised challenge earlier in the drive.

Before halftime, Rivera called timeout in an attempt to get the ball back, but then didn't after a second Titans run, costing the team about 40 seconds with the ball.

Washington is now 1-4 this season, and while it is not impossible for the team to make the playoffs, it is extremely rare in the NFL for a team to start with that record and make the postseason - it happens about once every four years.

The NFC East is also a red-hot division, with the Cowboys, Eagles and Giants all at one loss or fewer.

One bright spot for Washington was the return of running back Brian Robinson Jr., who made his NFL debut just six weeks after being shot in an attempted carjacking.

During the game, star cornerback William Jackson III, who has struggled this season, was benched for second-year player Benjamin St.-Juste.

The Commanders now play on a short week in Chicago on Thursday night.