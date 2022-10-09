Commanders fall two yards short of victory, are now 1-4 as the rest of the NFC East thrives

Washington is now 1-4 this season, and while it is not impossible for the team to make the playoffs, it is extremely rare in the NFL for a team to start with that record and make the postseason - it happens about once every four years.
The NFC East is also a red-hot division, with the Cowboys, Eagles and Giants all at one loss or fewer.
One bright spot for Washington was the return of running back Brian Robinson Jr., who made his NFL debut just six weeks after being shot in an attempted carjacking.
During the game, star cornerback William Jackson III, who has struggled this season, was benched for second-year player Benjamin St.-Juste.
The Commanders now play on a short week in Chicago on Thursday night.
Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) takes the field during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia. Robinson was shot six weeks ago in an attempted robbery.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) takes the field before a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) carries the ball during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia. Robinson was shot six weeks ago in an attempted robbery.
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) celebrates after sacking Ryan Tannehill during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) carries the ball during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia. Robinson was shot six weeks ago in an attempted robbery.
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) stops Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) scores a touchdown during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) carries the ball during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) pressures Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) celebrates his sack on Ryan Tannehill during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) takes the field during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia. Robinson was shot six weeks ago in an attempted robbery.
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) stiff arms Washington Commanders linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) carries the ball as Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) tries to bring him down during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) carries the ball during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) takes the field during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia. Robinson was shot six weeks ago in an attempted robbery.
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) stops Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Dax Milne (15) returns a punt during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) takes the field during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia. Robinson was shot six weeks ago in an attempted robbery.
Washington Commanders linebacker Jon Bostic (59) signs autographs before a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) warms up before a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia. Robinson was shot six weeks ago in an attempted robbery.
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) warms up before a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia. Robinson was shot six weeks ago in an attempted robbery.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) signs autographs before a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) warms up before a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia. Robinson was shot six weeks ago in an attempted robbery.
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) signs autographs before a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) signs autographs before a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) warms up before a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia. Robinson was shot six weeks ago in an attempted robbery.
