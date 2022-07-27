Commanders fan asks Carson Wentz for his silicone wedding ring after training camp practice

ASHBURN - Fans have been largely kept out of the last two NFL training camp cycles because of COVID concerns.

Apparently, they forgot how to behave during that time.

After Wednesday's first practice, many of the team's players signed autographs for fans. One adult fan apparently wanted more, asking quarterback Carson Wentz if he could have his silicone wedding ring that he uses during practices, which was captured on video by ABC7's Scott Abraham.

Many players will give their wristbands to young fans as a souvenir after a workout, but there's no such tradition when it comes to wedding bands.

The fan didn't back down, though, after getting his no, explaining to Wentz that he could "buy another one."

Wentz reiterated that the item in question was his.

Silicone wedding bands have become increasingly popular among players during workouts since they don't carry the same injury risk as a metal band.

The Commanders will continue to open their doors to fans throughout training camp, but with camp being moved from Richmond to the team's Ashburn headquarters, they are limited by the amount of parking on-site.

A limited number of tickets was distributed by lottery, with season-ticket holders getting first preference. The team declined to say how many tickets were distributed, but the parking lot appeared to be full as practice began Wednesday, and there were a few hundred fans milling around in the viewing area.