 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Virginia Wayside Furniture
alert top story

Commanders fan wins 50/50 raffle, but check from team bounces

  • 0

Cold breezes for now but warmer weekend; Lee Bridge to be renamed; Richmond Public Schools goes mask optional

ASHBURN — Commanders season ticket holder Drew Shipley won the team's 50/50 charity raffle at the Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After waiting nearly a month to receive his winnings of $14,822, when he went to cash the check, it bounced.

He called in to Chris Russell's daytime sports talk show on The Team 980 Wednesday to share his story, and shortly after had the money sent to his account.

"We reached out directly to the fan as soon as we learned about it and have wired the money directly to his account and apologized for the inconvenience," a team spokesperson wrote.

"It was a bank error, and we are following up with a bank to learn why it happened and ensure it doesn't happen again."

The raffles are common at sporting events, with fans paying $1 for each entry. Half the money goes to charity, and half to the winner.

People are also reading…

The prize for the winner during last week's game against the Titans was $11.117.50; the Eagles game, Washington's lone near-capacity crowd this season, offered a top prize of $16,742.50.

mphillips@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6546

Twitter: @michaelpRTD

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What to know about the NFL and concussions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News