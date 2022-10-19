Commanders fan wins 50/50 raffle, but check from team bounces

ASHBURN — Commanders season ticket holder Drew Shipley won the team's 50/50 charity raffle at the Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After waiting nearly a month to receive his winnings of $14,822, when he went to cash the check, it bounced.

He called in to Chris Russell's daytime sports talk show on The Team 980 Wednesday to share his story, and shortly after had the money sent to his account.

"We reached out directly to the fan as soon as we learned about it and have wired the money directly to his account and apologized for the inconvenience," a team spokesperson wrote.

"It was a bank error, and we are following up with a bank to learn why it happened and ensure it doesn't happen again."

The raffles are common at sporting events, with fans paying $1 for each entry. Half the money goes to charity, and half to the winner.

The prize for the winner during last week's game against the Titans was $11.117.50; the Eagles game, Washington's lone near-capacity crowd this season, offered a top prize of $16,742.50.