Commanders' final roster includes Brian Robinson, who may have avoided major knee damage in shooting

The Washington Commanders made their final cuts on Tuesday, and in a stunning turn of events, running back Brian Robinson Jr. did not go to the injured list, but instead is on the team's 53-man active roster.

Robinson was shot twice on Sunday after an attempted robbery or carjacking, but miraculously appears to have avoided major damage to his ligaments and bones.

NFL Network reported that the bullet that entered Robinson's knee did not hit any of the vital parts of the joint, and that he may return to the field "sooner than a lot of people expect."

Washington coach Ron Rivera called the report "true to a degree," and said keeping Robinson on the 53-man roster preserved all options for the team.

Robinson was at the building to meet with team doctors on Tuesday, but Rivera said no timeline was yet available on a potential return to football.

The team did put four running backs on the roster, one more than is traditional in the NFL, adding veteran Jonathan Williams to the group.

An additional surprise was that the Commanders are keeping five tight ends - Logan Thomas is available for Week 1 - though he has not yet been cleared by doctors, he hopes to be by that time.

Washington also kept Cole Turner, John Bates, Armani Rogers and Curtis Hodges. Hodges, a rookie who stands 6-foot-8, was viewed as a developmental prospect, but was impressive during practices.

Quarterback Sam Howell made the roster as the third-string option.

The expanded offensive roster made for tougher choices on defense, and cornerbacks Danny Johnson and Corn Elder, both of whom were with the team last year, were released.

Rookie cornerback Christian Holmes, meanwhile, earned a spot after a strong training camp.

Rivera cautioned to take the initial roster with a grain of salt because the team wasn't finished making moves.

It is widely expected the Commanders will look to add talent at linebacker and cornerback if it becomes available through other teams' cuts. The waiver process starts Tuesday night and wraps up on Wednesday.

The Commanders took Dax Milne as the sixth wide receiver with an eye towards having him return punts and kicks, though Rivera said Antonio Gibson will be considered for kickoff returns as well.

As previously determined, defensive end Chase Young is not on the initial 53-man roster as he continues to recover from a knee injury. Young is now not available to play until Week 5.

Backup center Keith Ismael was put on injured reserve. He can opt to miss the season or sign an injury settlement with the team and seek work elsewhere.

Rivera said he was particularly happy for safety Jeremy Reaves, a player whose habits he has lauded in the past but has ended up on the wrong side of the cut day line. This year Reaves made the team.

"I'm very proud of him," Rivera said.