Commanders fire defensive line coach a month before the season starts

ASHBURN - In a surprise move, Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera dismissed defensive line coach Sam Mills III on Tuesday, a month before the start of the regular season.

Assistant Jeff Zgonina will take over responsibilties for the group, which includes some of the team's most notable players in Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne - all first-round draft picks.

The decision itself wasn't a total shock, as the group massively underachieved last year and there had been reports that Mills "didn't have the ear of the room," as NBC Sports Washington put it after the 2021 season.

However, the timing was nothing short of stunning.

Coaching moves are typically made during the offseason, and Mills had been away from the team this weekend while his father, Panthers legend Sam Mills, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame posthumously.

Rivera said the decision was his alone, and chalked it up to a "difference of philosophy."

"It was very difficult," Rivera said. "I've known Sam a long time, and he's a very good football coach, and I appreciate everything he's done. He helped us win a division our first year, and things got tough last year, but there's some things I felt I wanted to change."

Allen spoke to the media after Tuesday's practice.

"It's the NFL - people have to remember it's a great game but a terrible business," Allen said. "Obviously it wasn't ideal for him, but as a team we have to focus and keep moving forward.

I love Coach Sam and I wish him the best, but my focus is on everybody who's here and making them better. That's what I'll focus on."

The group has been assisted this week by Buccaneers legend Warren Sapp, and former Washington star Ryan Kerrigan is also shadowing the group after announcing his retirement.

Zgonina said he found out first thing Tuesday morning he'd be leading the unit. He's in his seventh season as an NFL coach after a distinguished playing career where he won a Super Bowl with the Rams.

"We're not changing defenses, we're not changing techniques, we're just moving forward," he said. "I was brought here to help win a championship, and that's the main goal.

"I'm not changing anything. I am who I am. What you've seen the last few weeks, the last couple years, that's what you're going to see."

Zgonina said the firing was a tough reality of life in the NFL.

"He is a friend, and he always will be a friend," Zgonina said of Mills. "I've known him almost his whole life. I played with his dad. So it is hard, but also, I have a job to do as he had a job to do, and I feel like we've got to keep moving forward."