Commanders fire offensive coordinator Scott Turner

The Washington Commanders have fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner after three years.

Turner arrived with coach Ron Rivera, and though the team was expected to make big strides in the pass game in 2022, those never materialized.

Scoring just 18.9 points per game, and averaging just 204.2 yards passing, Washington leaned on its defense, as well as its run game, during a midseason winning streak.

"Unfortunately, we did not live up to the expectations and standard that I expected to see from our offensive unit," Rivera said in a statement. "I felt it was best for a fresh start at the coordinator position heading into next year.

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for Scott and thanked him for his three years of service to our organization. I wish Scott and his family all the best in the future."

The new coordinator will inherit an offense with considerable weapons, but without a clear-cut quarterback to lead the group.

Receivers Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson have all proven themselves capable of making big plays, while tight end Logan Thomas will eye a bounce-back season in 2023 after spending most of this year recovering from a torn ACL.

At running back, Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr. proved to be a formidable duo, though the team's offensive line often underdelivered.

Still, Turner wasn't able to turn it all into points, and one common critique was that he was too slow in reacting to how games played out.

At his best, like he was in the opener against Jacksonville, Turner was able to draw up creative ways to involve Samuel, but late-season losses to the Giants and Browns left the pass game unable to get rolling in the face of adversity.

No decision has been made yet about quarterback Carson Wentz, but it is widely assumed that Wentz will be released, paving the way for the team to find a new quarterback, or audition rookie Sam Howell for the position.

During a season-ending news conference on Monday, but before the Turner news, general manager Martin Mayhew said the Commanders want to build on their identity as a run-first team.

"As you saw this last game, we were two-to-one run/pass," Mayhew said. "For every time that we threw the ball, we ran the ball twice. That's how we want to play."

Mayhew said the team would once again exhaust every avenue to find a quarterback, but he and Rivera disputed that their past searches have ended with poor decisions, only that they were poor outcomes.

Wentz struggled, and the season before, Ryan Fitzpatrick was brought in, only to be injured in the first half of the first game.

Still, Rivera said he thinks the organization is going in the right direction.

"I know one of the things we talked about was taking a big step from last year, being in Year 3, and we didn't quite get into the playoffs like we wanted to, but the biggest thing that we did was we took the kind of step, I think, that gets us headed in the right direction," Rivera said.