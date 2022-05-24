Commanders' first on-field practice provides a chance for Carson Wentz to show off, make big throws

ASHBURN - The first day of practice is a time to set the tone, and that's exactly what several members of the Washington Commanders were going for on Tuesday morning.

Coach Ron Rivera asked the team to practice outdoors for a full, uptempo two hours even in rain showers, while the jerseys did not have player names on the back, but rather all said "Commanders."

Offensive coordinator Scott Turner used the in-helmet radio to call plays before having his quarterbacks lead the huddle, same as he will during games.

And quarterback Carson Wentz came out firing, showing off why he believes he's the answer for a team that has been in the quarterback wilderness for more than two decades.

“He’s everything you want from your starting quarterback,” defensive captain Jonathan Allen said. "He’s a leader - talks to every guy on the team, not just the receivers or the running backs or the offensive line. Talks to the defensive guys, and he wants to be here and he wants to win. Really not much more I could ask for."

His top receiver set the tone in a different way. Terry McLaurin opted to skip the optional practice, as he is hoping for a new long-term contract from the team.

Coach Ron Rivera said he wasn't concerned, adding that a new deal was "just a matter of time."

In McLaurin's absence the top receiver reps were taken by Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson, and Samuel looked to be back at full speed after missing much of the 2021 season with a pair of injuries.

Running back J.D. McKissic, who was last seen leaving with a scary neck injury during a Monday night game against Seattle, also returned and was at full speed.

Dotson, the team's first-round pick, enjoyed working with Wentz.

"When he says he wants you to be somewhere at this exact time, he means that, and I'm trying to do that every single day," Dotson said. "Just learning more and more about him as a pass catcher, and just getting to know him."

Wentz's size helped him immediately stand out next to smaller backup Taylor Heinicke, and when it was time to throw it was apparent that Wentz will be capable of far more downfield throws, as well as putting more zip on passes to get them to their destination.

Still, Rivera complimented Heinicke and rookie Sam Howell, who will serve as the backups. Heinicke completed a deep pass to Alex Erickson that was the highlight of the session until Wentz found Dyami Brown for a remarkable one-handed sideline catch.

The offensive players weren't the only ones working on setting a tone.

Middle linebacker Cole Holcomb, who was named the starter at the position during the offseason, was calling off plays, and the defense was finally able to get an interception of its own late in the workout after a couple of close calls.

Corn Elder made a leaping interception of Wentz over the middle, triggering raucous cheers of "We got one!" from the unit.

"That was very important," teammate William Jackson said. "That was a tone setter right there."