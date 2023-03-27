PHOENIX — Despite persistent rumors, Washington Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew insisted on Monday at the NFL league meeting that the team is not interested in pursuing star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“It’s not coming from us,” Mayhew said of the external noise, adding that the team discussed Jackson, as it does with all pending free agents.

He said he’s excited to go into the season with Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett.

“Every team has their own formula,” Mayhew said. “Everybody thinks about it differently. From our standpoint, when you have a guy like Sam who’s shown us what he has shown us over the past year or so, we felt very comfortable moving forward with him. And we’ll give him every opportunity to win that job.

“Jacoby’s ready to come in and perform and compete as well. And so we feel good about our quarterback situation.”

The Ravens used the $32.4 million non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, meaning he can negotiate with other teams, but if he signs with another team the Ravens would have the opportunity to either match the offer or receive two first-round draft picks as compensation.

Jackson put out a tweet on Monday morning saying he had requested a trade. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said he had not seen the tweet, but insisted that the team remains high on Jackson and his abilities.

“We believe in Lamar, and we know where we want to go forward,” Harbaugh said. “It’s a monetary thing. That can be figured out, and that can be worked out.”

The Commanders have lacked a top-tier quarterback, but Mayhew said the building is aligned internally behind Howell, a fifth-round draft pick last year who excelled in his lone NFL action as a rookie, a Week 18 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Asked about relying on a young quarterback in a crucial season with a defense that appears ready to contend, Mayhew disagreed with the premise.

“He did go out and beat a playoff team in his first start, so I don’t view him as a developmental player,” the GM said. “Now, if he ends up starting, it’ll be his first year starting. There’ll be some bumps in the road. But I wouldn’t call him developmental.”

A list of top NFL players on the move this offseason Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Miles Sanders, Carolina Panthers Tremaine Edmunds, Chicago Bears Javon Hargrave, San Francisco 49ers Orlando Brown Jr., Cincinnati Bengals Jamaal Williams, New Orleans Saints JuJu Smith-Schuster, New England Patriots Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas Raiders Stephon Gilmore, Dallas Cowboys Juan Thornhill, Cleveland Browns Hayden Hurst, Carolina Panthers Jacoby Brissett, Washington Commanders Taylor Heinicke, Atlanta Falcons Darren Waller, New York Giants Byron Murphy Jr., Minnesota Vikings Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders Andy Dalton, Carolina Panthers Mike White, Miami Dolphins Sam Darnold, San Francisco 49ers Eric Kendricks, Los Angeles Chargers DeMarcus Walker, Chicago Bears