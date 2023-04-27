ASHBURN — Emmanuel Forbes started his football career as a wide receiver.

After switching to defensive back, he didn't forget how to catch the ball.

"The term 'ball hawk' is probably overused," Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew said. "But he fits the description."

Coach Ron Rivera said the entire organization was hoping Forbes would fall to Washington with the No. 16 overall pick, shaking off concerns about the cornerback's size (he's 6-foot-1 but just 167 pounds) by noting his durability and production.

Forbes has made a career out of standing out from unlikely places.

The second-youngest of 10 children, he emerged as a force on the football field, and despite not being at one of the NFL factory colleges, managed to set an FBS record for most pick-six interceptions in a college career, with six.

And true to the positional stereotype, Forbes wasn't modest during his pre-draft visits, telling teams he was the best cornerback available in this year's draft.

"He's got some charisma," coach Ron Rivera said. "He kind of lights it up when he's around people."

Forbes will provide some juice to a secondary that was technically proficient last year but struggled to make big plays.

Coordinator Jack Del Rio made that his top request as this year's draft board was being assembled, to aid in the production of more game-changing turnovers.

"He's got a really good feel for routes and route combinations," Mayhew said. "And he can track the ball really well down the field, and that's a difficult thing to do.

"He's tall and he's long. He gets his hands on guys and can press. He disrupts routes. So he's the total package. He really is. He can do everything that a corner should be able to do."

The Commanders entered the draft with an eye toward offensive linemen, but there were several selected early.

Paris Johnson Jr., Darnell Wright and Peter Skoronski went in the first 11 picks, then Pittsburgh traded up to get Broderick Jones at No. 14.

Washington was also hopeful of being able to trade back, but that didn’t materialize, even as Kentucky quarterback Will Levis remained on the board as the Commanders went on the clock.

As the No. 16 selection, Forbes receives a four-year, fully-guaranteed contract worth $15.4 million over the life of the contract.