Commanders hold on for rainy win, have won six of last seven

LANDOVER, Md. — Kendall Fuller's interception with 58 seconds remaining gave the Washington Commanders a dramatic victory, and kept their recent hot streak alive.

Washington 19, Atlanta 13. The Commanders have won six of their last seven and at 7-5 are squarely in the playoff picture.

The Falcons were driving for a late touchdown, and came two yards away from doing so, but Daron Payne tipped a pass by Marcus Mariota, and Fuller came down with the ball.

After three timeouts, the Commanders had to punt with 32 seconds left, but a running into the kicker penalty against the Falcons (5-7)ended the game.

It came after a rainy back-and-forth game where Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. carried the load for his team, crossing 100 yards rushing for the first time in his pro career.

However, after a second-half score, kicker Joey Slye missed the extra point, keeping the door propped open for a late Atlanta comeback.

Washington picked up touchdowns from Robinson and John Bates, as well as field goals of 30 and 45 from Slye to create the final margin.

The Commanders now head to New York to face the Giants on Sunday.