Commanders injury updates: Logan Thomas, Chase Young, Brian Robinson and more

ASHBURN - The Washington Commanders will have to wait a little longer to find out if tight end Logan Thomas will play this weekend. Thomas continues to practice in a limited fashion as he seeks to return from a torn ACL late last season.

He said if he doesn't play this week, he'll be ready to go next week in Detroit.

Safety Kam Curl missed Wednesday's practice to attend a doctor's appointment for a thumb injury he sustained late in training camp.

Limited in practice were receiver Cam Sims and tight end Cole Turner.

Tight end John Bates and offensive lineman Trai Turner were both full participants, though Turner missed almost all of training camp.

Wednesday also brought an appearance from running back Brian Robinson, who continues to recover after being shot twice. Robinson is now off crutches and will soon begin a regular rehab schedule.

Receiver Curtis Samuel was not on the first injury report of the season after missing most of last year with a groin injury.

Samuel said he has a new appreciation for the game, and looks forward to playing at full health on Sunday.