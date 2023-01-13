Commanders' Jeremy Reaves named to NFL All-Pro team; second selection of the Dan Snyder era

Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves was selected first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press for the 2022 season.

The award is considered one of the game's highest honors, as the awards are not separated by conference, but only one player at each starting position is given the award each season.

Reaves was selected to be the "Special Teamer" on the All-Pro team.

The honor caps a triumphant season for Reaves, who had been cut more than 10 times since first starting in the NFL in 2018.

A standout at South Alabama, Reaves said he has each of his release letters hanging in his room to motivate him.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera gave Reaves his big break in 2020. With the team decimated by injuries, it was widely presumed Rivera would bring in former Panthers safety Eric Reid, who he had a connection with.

"I wanted to give Reaves an opportunity," Rivera said at the time. "I'm one of those guys that if you come to training camp, you work your butt off, you do everything you're supposed to, you deserve that opportunity before anybody else, and that's kind of what I was doing with Jeremy. I think he earned that right here."

On a Thanksgiving Day game against Dallas, Reaves broke out with a key tackle-for-loss in a big moment.

He was also selected to this year's Pro Bowl alongside fellow special-teams player Tress Way, Washington's punter.

Reaves is just the second player in the Dan Snyder era to make first-team All-Pro, joining former offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (2020). Before that, Washington's last selection was punter Matt Turk in 1996.

Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Kam Curl and Way received votes this year in All-Pro balloting.