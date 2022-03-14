Commanders keep busy, but no 'splash' moves in early portion of NFL free agency

Washington made its big move last week, trading for quarterback Carson Wentz, so it's no big surprise that the first portion of free agency came and went without any major moves from the Commanders.

NFL teams were allowed to begin talking with free agents on Monday, ahead of the start of the new league year on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

That's when the trade that brings Wentz to Washington will become official, and because of that move, and Wentz's $28.3 million salary cap hit, the Commanders are now close to the cap ceiling.

That is by no means crippling - teams have become creative in their accounting - but does mean Washington will have to be judicious in how it progresses in free agency.

The team has locked in safety Troy Apke for another year, and is eyeing similar deals with many of its depth players, like receivers Cam Sims and DeAndre Carter, though one notable exception is running back J.D. McKissic, a favorite of coach Ron Rivera, who may opt for a bigger deal elsewhere if one presents itself.

Expectations remain that two big-name free agents will depart Washington during free agency.

Offensive lineman Brandon Scherff is coming off of two years on the franchise tag, limiting Washington's ability to keep him in the building. He's likely to find a new home.

Defensive tackle Tim Settle (Virginia Tech) is a fan favorite, but he's the odd man out on a star-studded line that already includes a pair of top tackles, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. Settle is likely to cash the first big checks of his NFL career when the dust settles.

Also of note, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is a free agent, but there have been no talks on either side about him coming back to the Commanders.

Less important to the bottom line, but of importance to the team, Washington also has a decision to make at kicker. A pair of Virginia Tech alums kicked for the team down the stretch in 2021, Joey Slye and Bryan Johnson. Rivera will need to decide if he is going to bring one, or both, back for training camp this year.

Free agents who do end up signing with Washington will benefit from its cap situation. Because there is little room to maneuver this year, the Commanders will likely have to offer long-team deals, with guaranteed money, to the top players they pursue.