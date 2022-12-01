Commanders kicker Joey Slye, a Hokie, was the NFC's best in November

ASHBURN — The Washington Commanders have had one of the league's best special teams in recent weeks, and they've got the hardware to prove it.

Kicker Joey Slye, a North Stafford High and Virginia Tech grad, was named the NFC's special teams player of the month on Thursday, a month after punter Tress Way received the same honor.

"I feel like it's more of a team award," Slye said. "I'm not in a position to hit field goals if our team isn't moving the ball like we have for the past couple of weeks."

During November, Slye converted all 10 of his field-goal attempts, including a 4-for-4 night in Philadelphia to help knock off the then-undefeated Eagles on Monday Night Football.

The success has come after a rocky preseason, but after missing a kick in the preseason finale, Slye said he wasn't worried, that he felt his mechanics were solid. That's been proven correct.

"I think what is so impressive about him is he has this just, like, cement of his keys," Way said. "He knows what to stay true to.

"And crap happens. I mean, you're gonna miss one. I know he doesn't want to hear that. I know coach doesn't want to hear that. But it just happens. People miss sometimes, but that's one of the things that's most impressive about him."

Washington's special teams unit, led by coordinator Nate Kaczor, has had success across the board in recent weeks.

Coach Ron Rivera said watching players succeed under Kaczor can provide an indication they're on the right path, as it has with the team's young cornerbacks who have stepped up into more prominent roles in recent weeks.

"If you watch a guy on special teams, a young player, and you see some things that they do a lot of, that translates to what they're gonna do when they get their opportunity," Rivera said. "You see that in both Christian (Holmes) and Percy (Butler), as two young DB’s that are out there, they're playing gunner and they're tough blocks. When you see that with guys, that that's a pretty good thing."

Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio agreed.

"The specialists, obviously all of those guys are really good," he said. "But the coverage has been really strong, and we need that to continue to be."

Slye had a slow start to the season in terms of activity. He didn't try a field goal officially until Week 3, but has picked up the pace in recent games.

With Way and Slye back-to-back winners, the first time that's happened in franchise history, the question was who will make it a third for the Commanders in December.

Long snapper Camaron Cheeseman feels unlikely, but running back Antonio Gibson, who took over the role as kick returner early in the season, is hopeful he'll make some special teams highlights soon.

"I'm just getting comfortable, trusting my teammates," he said. "They do a (heck) of a job up there. I'm surprised I haven't returned one yet (for a touchdown).

"I've got to get those guys rewarded by returning one for them, because they've been blocking up there."

Note: Quarterback Carson Wentz did not practice on Thursday due to an illness. Rivera hasn't committed to whether Wentz will return to play the role of backup quarterback on Sunday.