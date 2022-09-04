 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Commanders kicker Joey Slye isn't worried about preseason mishaps

After a pair of preseason performances that might have left fans nervous, Commanders kicker Joey Slye and his coach aren't breaking a sweat.

Slye missed his first extra point attempt in the opener, then missed his first field goal attempt, a 43-yarder that came in the third preseason game, against Baltimore.

Those were his only misses, though, and he bounced back against the Ravens to convert from 44, 24 and 29 yards.

He said after that game that he knew exactly what went wrong on the miss, which is a good place for a kicker to be.

"I've just got to put it on a better line," he said. "It's like golf - if you stand over a putt and feel like you have the line, then you second-guess yourself on your feet...

"I knew my correction, and the next time I went out and was able to drain it.

"I've had a really comfortable preseason and camp with (holder Tress Way) and (long snapper Camaron Cheeseman), so for me to miss, it wasn't like a psychological thing. Just come back and plan a better line."

Slye, a former Virginia Tech kicker, won the job late last year before getting injured, and beat out fellow Hokie Brian Johnson during this year's offseason workouts.

Washington coach Ron Rivera, who also coached Slye during a stint with the Carolina Panthers, said he knows exactly what's going on with his kicker.

"Go back and look. His first kick in every game," Rivera said. "Then he relaxes, then he makes it through.

"He gets so freakin' excited. Calm down. Stroke it like you're hitting a golf ball. I'm serious. That's what I told him, too. And he knows it. He said, 'I know.'

"I said, 'Joey, you don't have to crush the ball.' He just gets up there and gets so excited.

"We've got to make sure his first kick is nice and comfortable."

Slye's next kick will count, when the team takes on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the opener on Sept. 11 at FedEx Field.

mphillips@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6546

Twitter: @michaelpRTD

