Commanders kicker Joey Slye isn't worried about preseason mishaps

After a pair of preseason performances that might have left fans nervous, Commanders kicker Joey Slye and his coach aren't breaking a sweat.
Slye missed his first extra point attempt in the opener, then missed his first field goal attempt, a 43-yarder that came in the third preseason game, against Baltimore.
Those were his only misses, though, and he bounced back against the Ravens to convert from 44, 24 and 29 yards.
He said after that game that he knew exactly what went wrong on the miss, which is a good place for a kicker to be.
"I've just got to put it on a better line," he said. "It's like golf - if you stand over a putt and feel like you have the line, then you second-guess yourself on your feet...
"I knew my correction, and the next time I went out and was able to drain it.
"I've had a really comfortable preseason and camp with (holder Tress Way) and (long snapper Camaron Cheeseman), so for me to miss, it wasn't like a psychological thing. Just come back and plan a better line."
Slye, a former Virginia Tech kicker, won the job late last year before getting injured, and beat out fellow Hokie Brian Johnson during this year's offseason workouts.
Washington coach Ron Rivera, who also coached Slye during a stint with the Carolina Panthers, said he knows exactly what's going on with his kicker.
"Go back and look. His first kick in every game," Rivera said. "Then he relaxes, then he makes it through.
"He gets so freakin' excited. Calm down. Stroke it like you're hitting a golf ball. I'm serious. That's what I told him, too. And he knows it. He said, 'I know.'
"I said, 'Joey, you don't have to crush the ball.' He just gets up there and gets so excited.
"We've got to make sure his first kick is nice and comfortable."
Slye's next kick will count, when the team takes on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the opener on Sept. 11 at FedEx Field.
Washington Commanders preseason game vs. Carolina
Washington Commanders running back Jaret Patterson (32) carries the ball as Carolina Panthers safety Kenny Robinson (27) and defensive tackle Marquan McCall (78) try to stop him during the second half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Alex Erickson (86) carries the ball during the second half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) scores a touchdown during the second half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) takes pictures with fans after a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young (99) walks off the field after the second half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders cornerback Corn Elder (26) rushes Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker (11) as he looks to make a pass during the second half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rashard Higgins (17) makes a touchdown catch over Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) makes a pass during the first half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) makes a catch as Carolina Panthers cornerback Duke Dawson (29) defends during the first half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) makes his way to the locker room during the first half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson (36) stops Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith (12) during the first half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III (3) and Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) break up a pass intended for Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore (2) during the first half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rashard Higgins (17) makes a catch as Washington Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson (36) defends during the first half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) hands the ball off to running back Antonio Gibson (24) during the first half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) watches as a pass sails over him while being defended by Carolina Panthers cornerback Chris Westry (39) during the first half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders tight end Armani Rogers (88) makes a catch as Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods (25) during the first half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) makes a pass during the first half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young makes his way to the locker room during the first half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Carolina Panthers cornerback Myles Hartsfield (38) stops Washington Commanders tight end Curtis Hodges (45) during the first half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) makes his way to the locker room during the first half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Washington Commanders take the field for the first half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young (99) takes the field before a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young (99) chats with young fans before a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young stands on the sideline before a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) takes the field before a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (98) warms up before a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) warms up before a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH