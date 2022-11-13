Commanders know the tall task that awaits on Monday Night Football against Eagles

When Montez Sweat sacked Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts last year, no introductions were needed.

"He knows me, I know him," Sweat said with a laugh this week, adding that Hurts is one of the league's most talented quarterbacks.

The two have been squaring off since their SEC days, and now face off twice each year in an NFC East rivalry.

The Eagles got the better of the Commanders in the first meeting, sprinting to a 24-0 lead then coasting to victory.

"The scary part is, we actually played pretty good," Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said of his unit.

He added: "Their receivers are gifted. The quarterback's red hot. They've got the best offensive line going in the league. They've got capable backs and the tight end is a really good player. So they're pretty well put together. And they're well coached."

Washington's offense can't say it played its best that day, though. Taylor Heinicke wasn't yet the quarterback, but Carson Wentz was sacked nine times in the loss.

The Eagles are averaging 16.7 points in the second quarter of games. The Commanders are averaging 17.7 points in entire games.

Monday's game is particularly critical for Heinicke. Wentz is eligible to start practicing again on Tuesday, and the coaching staff has said it won't make any promises about who will start next week's game.

Heinicke was flying high after back-to-back victories but came back to earth in a loss to the Vikings last week.

"He's a mentally tough guy, and he's been through a lot," offensive coordinator Scott Turner said. "His biggest thing is he just doesn't want to let his teammates down. He wants to be out there and make the plays to help this team go out and win. And I think we all feel that way with our individual roles.

"We always have those conversations, 'Hey man, just go play and be you. You're not gonna always make the right decision. You're always not gonna make the right throws, but if you try to overthink it, you're not gonna make any plays either.'

"So, he'll bounce back."

Running back Brian Robinson is also looking to bounce back, having struggled to generate momentum in his last two games.

He acknowledged late last week that he is still struggling to feel fully back to normal after he was shot in August in D.C.

"During the preseason, I felt great," he said. "After the situation, just dealing with recovering, who knows when I'll feel like in the preseason again? It's just something I have to work on every day. Hopefully one of the days I'll be like, I feel like I did in the preseason."

While the Eagles will enter the game as heavy favorites, Washington believes it has made strides since the last meeting.

They'll get the opportunity to show that in front of a prime-time audience.

For Sweat, it will be another opportunity to try to chase down Hurts, who is now in the MVP conversation.

"He's a fast guy, and we've got to keep him on a leash," Sweat said. "Every year it seems like he gets better, and every year it seems like he gets faster too."