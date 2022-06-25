Commanders lawyers worked to keep Dan Snyder's 'sweetheart' comment out of Congressional testimony (copy)

Attorneys for the Washington Commanders worked to keep a former team executive from testifying about a phone call where he reported a sexual harassment allegation to Dan Snyder and Snyder appeared to brush it aside.

The exchange took place in 2018.

Brian Lafemina left the NFL office to work for Washington as the team’s COO that April, but was fired less than a year later. He was bound by a non-disclosure agreement, but was compelled by subpoena to testify before the U.S. House committee investigating allegations of widespread sexual misconduct by team executives.

During his testimony, he recounted that he learned of allegations by a female employee, Rachel Engelson, that then-team broadcaster Larry Michael had made her feel “uncomfortable over a number of years due to unwanted comments and touching, including kisses to her forehead,” according to the committee transcript.

After learning of the allegation, Lafemina said he called Snyder to inform him.

Asked by the committee what Snyder said in that conversation, Lafemina’s attorney, Michael Sherwin, objected on behalf of the Commanders, stating the team believed the contents of that call are privileged information, and only Snyder can choose to waive that protection.

“I’m communicating this via the team,” Sherwin said. “We don’t hold the privilege. The privilege is held and can only be waived by the team. So in an abundance of caution, we don’t want to impute upon that privilege.”

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, who heads the committee, later issued a ruling that Lafemina could discuss the contents of the call.

A week later, he returned via Zoom and gave an accounting.

He was asked if he recalled what Snyder said when informed of the allegations.

Lafemina replied: “He said that Larry was a sweetheart and that Larry wouldn’t hurt anybody.”

He added later: “It was obvious that he was fond of Larry and that he thought that Larry was well-intentioned and that he didn’t want anything bad to happen to Larry.”

Two years later, Michael resigned days before a Washington Post story documented an alleged pattern of misconduct by the former broadcaster.

Lafemina said he wasn’t overly concerned at the time because he had also informed the team’s general counsel, Eric Schaffer,

“I told him about the allegations and our concern, and ... he said that he was going to have an investigation into it,” Lafemina said.

He could not say if that investigation was ever completed. Engelson spoke with the Post for its story, which led to Michael’s resignation.

Back in 2018, Lafemina found himself out of his job just months after taking it, as his efforts to reform the team and its practices created tension, in his opinion, with longtime employees who wanted to protect the status quo.

At the time, reports about the firing connected it with Lafemina’s unhappiness with team president Bruce Allen’s decision to add linebacker Reuben Foster to the team after he was cut by the 49ers following a second allegation of domestic violence.

“I think it was a bad business decision,” Lafemina said. “I can’t speak to whether it was a good football decision or not. But from a business perspective, it was not a good move.”

During his testimony, Lafemina also revealed he did not speak with attorney Beth Wilkinson for the official NFL investigation into sexual misconduct at the then-Redskins franchise.

Lafemina said he was engaged in a legal dispute at the time with the team over whether he was fired for cause, and felt it would not be appropriate to participate given the pending legal action.