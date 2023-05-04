Representatives for the current ownership of the Washington Commanders have met with members of Congress to express support for transferring the land underneath RFK Stadium to D.C. control.

The lobbying represents the first step in potentially bringing the team back to the District, where it played for decades before moving to suburban Maryland, but many obstacles would remain.

The team is "sharing our vision for a potential venue at that will create jobs and economic growth for the region and be compatible with the surrounding community and the elected leaders of the District," a spokesperson said in a statement.

The land is currently controlled by the federal government, under the Department of the Interior.

The Commanders are in the middle of an ownership transition; the new ownership group has yet to publicly comment on what it would like to do for a new stadium.

A previous effort to bring the land under D.C. control was stymied when District representatives couldn't agree on whether to build a football stadium or a housing project on the site.

Seven members of the 13-member D.C. City Council wrote in a letter last year that they do not support the site for a football stadium, though it's unclear if that would change under new ownership.

There's also the issue of financing. At the moment, the land is only available for stadium or other recreational purposes. The Commanders' new owners will likely be taking out a loan in excess of $1 billion, and will probably look to create a mixed-use development at the new site to bring in additional revenue, which could be opposed by neighbors.

In addition, there remains tension between Congress and D.C. over other issues, including Metro transportation funding and a recent decision to overrule local D.C. legislation. Those issues could complicate cooperation on the stadium issue.

