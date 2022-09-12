Commanders lose Phidarian Mathis for the season, making Tim Settle departure look even more questionable

The Washington Commanders got good news and bad news on the defensive line on Monday.

Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, who injured his groin, declared himself "fine" to reporters and said he'll be good to go next week.

Unfortunately, the same was not true for his teammate, defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis, who tore his meniscus and is out for the rest of the season.

Mathis was the answer to a problem Washington has created this offseason.

Fully set at the position, the team chose to release Matt Ioannidis and let Tim Settle leave in free agency.

Settle, a former Virginia Tech standout, was widely expected to land a big payday after being trapped on the bench in Washington for four years. However, he ended up in Buffalo on a two-year contract that pays just $9 million, an amount the Commanders almost certainly could have matched had they wanted to.

(Ioannidis' agent was furious because, in his accounting, the team had said he would have a roster spot, but then changed course after a trade for Carson Wentz and his $28 million salary cap hit.)

Now, Washington will play the rest of the season shorthanded at a key position.

The Wentz trade seemed to put an immediate halt to all offseason spending for Washington, save for a Terry McLaurin extension that triggers many of its guarantees this coming offseason, not the past one.

The Commanders seemingly could have restructured contracts but instead decided to stick with their approach of fiscal responsibility, which included the Ioannidis release and letting Settle walk.

Washington also chose to keep position coach Sam Mills III this offseason, despite tension between him and the players. He was then fired shortly into training camp, adding additional strain to the unit.

During his Monday press conference, Rivera said the team used tackle Efe Obada inside, but acknowledged that the team will almost certainly have to hit the free-agent market in the coming days.

They're unlikely to find a player as sharp as Mathis, a second-round pick from Alabama who came in and had a strong first training camp.

"Going forward, we most certainly are looking at an opportunity to bring in at least one defensive tackle, that we may put on the 53, and another defensive tackle we may put on practice squad," Rivera said. "I mean, these are all options that we have to have. There's several names that we're looking at, young names, young guys, guys that we think have opportunities to come in and help."