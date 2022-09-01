Commanders make moves, laud new name at Welcome Home Luncheon

OXON HILL, Md. - Washington Commanders co-owner Tanya Snyder spoke on behalf of the team at Thursday's Welcome Home Luncheon, the annual event thrown by the team's charitable foundation to kick off the season.

Snyder took time first to acknowledge the absence of running back Brian Robinson Jr., who was shot twice over the weekend in D.C.

On Thursday, the Commanders moved him to the "non-football injury" list, meaning he will not count against the team's 53-man roster limit, but must miss the first four games.

"Just days ago, Brian Robinson survived a senseless attack in broad daylight," Snyder said. "We were blessed to see him back in our facility just days after the incident, a testament to his courage, his resilience and what he means to his teammates. We all pray for your full recovery, Brian, both physically and mentally."

With the roster spot, Washington brought back an old name - linebacker Jon Bostic, who has previously been a starter under coach Ron Rivera.

Rivera didn't bring Bostic back this offseason, instead opting to audition younger talent, but training camp did not produce much to write home about at the position.

"He's a guy that when he's been on the field for us, he's done a really nice job commanding the defense and I think a guy like that can help as far as the development of a Jamin Davis," Rivera said. "I think that'll be really good for Jamin to see a guy like that out there working, preparing, getting himself ready to go."

At the event, Tanya Snyder was there, but not her husband, co-owner Dan Snyder, who has traditionally delivered the season-opening remarks.

Tanya Snyder spoke about the team's name change and her belief that brighter days are ahead.

"Over the last two years, we have evolved as a franchise, but we will never forget all of those who have taken the field in the burgundy and gold," she said. "Our legends, many of whom are here today, built this franchise, our championships and our countless memories for our fans as Washington Redskins.

"And that history, our history, will forever be a part of who we are. Today, we are proud to be the Washington Commanders. It is a name that represents our home here in the DMV. It is a name that shows strength, character and integrity. It is a name that I believe will soon bring a championship back to Washington."

The team also announced an annual "legacy" award to salute a former player who has done good things in the community.

The inaugural recipient was Darrell Green, who the award will be named after going forward.

In addition, Washington unveiled the newest additions to the franchise's "Greatest Players" list, which is now 90 names.

The players: Ryan Kerrigan, London Fletcher, Champ Bailey, Darryl Grant, Chris Cooley, Stephen Davis, Deangelo Hall, Santana Moss, Trent Williams and Larry Peccatiello.

Williams was omitted from the initial ballot but later added.

Kerrigan said he considered it an honor to join alongside the talented crew.

"It's a really cool honor with how long this franchise has been around, and that makes it even more meaningful to me," Kerrigan said.