Commanders make new uniforms the centerpiece of their reveal - three distinct styles draw varied reactions

The team explains: "This symbol carries forward an element of the Washington Football Team chapter in the franchise’s history and acknowledges the team’s deep Washington roots, while the W’s angled cuts, bolded lines and serifs signify forward movement and progress. The slanted elements of the stripes bordering the “W” are inspired by military rank insignia, helping to infuse the familiar mark with elements of the team’s new identity."

The three uniform combinations are all radically different.

The home uniform is burgundy, and would look right at home in a collection of past Washington gear. The helmet has a matte look that players gushed over, but otherwise is a continuation of the team's long tradition of wearing burgundy during most home games.

The visiting uniform is the most controversial. A white background, as is the league's standard, includes red lettering that appeared to be a different shade than burgundy. The numbers are stylized in a similar way as the Los Angeles Rams, who have one of the league's most-praised jerseys. The uniforms bear very little in common with the past, and would feel right at home in the Arizona Cardinals or Atlanta Falcons locker rooms.