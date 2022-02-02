Commanders make new uniforms the centerpiece of their reveal - three distinct styles draw varied reactions

LANDOVER, Md. - A focus group of current players was held last spring, a chance for them to see and react to different naming options for Washington's NFL team.
Star pass rusher Chase Young was one of the players emphatically opposed to "Commanders," which ultimately became the name. Then, he saw the uniforms.
Washington Pro Bowler Jonathan Allen was on hand for the reveal Wednesday, and he believes fans who don't immediately warm to the name Commanders will come around when they see the whole package.
"The name doesn't mean anything to you, there's no history there," he said. "You've never seen anybody play for that team. There's no uniform, so obviously, you're not gonna like it.
"But I feel like once you come out, you see the atmosphere, you see the new helmet, you see the new uniforms, see the players wearing it, and you see the culture that we've built around it - it's gonna make a lot of people happy."
Nike unveiled three new uniforms to go with the announcement, with the promise of a fourth, to be revealed in two years. The design process was aided by team co-owner Tanya Snyder, a former fashion model and clothing line representative.
Each of the three carries what the team is referring to as a "powerful W," which is the Commanders' main logo.
The team explains: "This symbol carries forward an element of the Washington Football Team chapter in the franchise’s history and acknowledges the team’s deep Washington roots, while the W’s angled cuts, bolded lines and serifs signify forward movement and progress. The slanted elements of the stripes bordering the “W” are inspired by military rank insignia, helping to infuse the familiar mark with elements of the team’s new identity."
The three uniform combinations are all radically different.
The home uniform is burgundy, and would look right at home in a collection of past Washington gear. The helmet has a matte look that players gushed over, but otherwise is a continuation of the team's long tradition of wearing burgundy during most home games.
The visiting uniform is the most controversial. A white background, as is the league's standard, includes red lettering that appeared to be a different shade than burgundy. The numbers are stylized in a similar way as the Los Angeles Rams, who have one of the league's most-praised jerseys. The uniforms bear very little in common with the past, and would feel right at home in the Arizona Cardinals or Atlanta Falcons locker rooms.
The final jersey is the "alternate," which Washington will wear during big games. It's a black design with yellow lettering and a helmet that has each player's number on the side, a nod to the Football Team. There is also a D.C. flag emblem on the back. While not a traditional look, they carry forward many of the elements of past Washington uniforms, and are likely to be among the most popular.
Of course, Washington coach Ron Rivera knows how to make the uniforms look even better.
"The key, guys, is you gotta win," he said. "I get it. I see the messaging. And that's what we're working towards."
Allen, who has spent most of his life in the area, said he's pleased to see the nods to the team's history.
"I think it represents what you guys did in the past," he said, motioning to the alumni gathered for the announcement. "I think it does a great job of really giving us a sense of pride, something we can all rally behind, unify behind and leave a rich legacy. I'm blessed to be a part of this. I'm proud to be a part of this.
"The name Commanders is going to mean something special to everybody in the community. We're going to uphold the legacy."
