ASHBURN — Poor air quality on the East Coast could impact the Washington Commanders practice plans this week.

The team is staging its three-day minicamp for all players, the last mandatory workouts before training camp begins in late July.

Tuesday's practice went on as scheduled, and Wednesday's is expected to be conducted outdoors as well, but current forecasts have Ashburn in the "red" air quality zone on Thursday, in which case coach Ron Rivera would likely move the practice indoors.

One focus of the three-day session is installing the team's offensive playbook under new coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

The team has one fewer week of on-field practice sessions this spring because it was penalized by the NFL for excessive contact during last year's workouts. There are rules governing how much contact can take place during early-season workouts.

Rivera said he didn't anticipate the lost time being a major issue.

"Our installation is what it affected more than anything else," he said. "We had to speed it up. We had to add a few more things that we normally would probably have a couple more days to do.

"We've put a lot on their plate. Coaches haven't held anything back, whether it be offense, defense, or special teams. And the guys are handling it very nicely."