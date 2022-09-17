Commanders must contain Lions running game, star back D'Andre Swift

Most of the time, when an NFL defense is focusing on which player is most important to stop in that week’s game, the answer is a quarterback or wide receiver.

Against the Detroit Lions, though, it’s all about the ground game.

The Lions, under second-year coach Dan Campbell, have sought to create an identity as a physical team, and the player who has perhaps most embodied that is running back D’Andre Swift.

Week 1 brought more of the same for Swift, who ran for 144 yards on 15 carries, adding three catches for 31 yards as a receiver.

“He’s an explosive guy,” said Commanders defensive end James Smith-Williams. “I mean, he finds that seam or that crease, he’s gonna hit it, and he’s gonna go. We’ll definitely do our jobs, and we’re excited to play him. It’ll be a good challenge.”

Washington’s defensive line, which was the subject of much offseason drama, generally played well in a Week 1 win against Jacksonville, including a monster day from defensive tackle Daron Payne.

The group spoke of making a focus out of playing together instead of the freelancing that had occurred in past years.

That focus will get put to the test against Swift and the Lions.

“He likes to bounce around a lot, so you’ve got to be sound on the back sides,” Payne said.

Even the Washington offense has an appreciation for Swift.

“Dude is nice, yeah,” Washington back Antonio Gibson said. “Dude is real nice. Great cut, great speed, knows how to hit the hole. Athletic as hell. That’s one of the running backs I came in with, and he’s doing his thing.”

The Lions lost their Week 1 game despite scoring 35 points, in part because of a costly turnover that turned into first-half points for the Eagles.

Sunday’s game promises to be more of the same, with both teams operating at a high level offensively last week.

But if Carson Wentz continues to turn the ball over, as he did twice last week, the Commanders defense may need to chip in a takeaway or two of its own.

The prime focus, though, remains on Swift, who did not practice for most of the week with an ankle injury but has declared since Wednesday that he’ll play and isn’t worried about it.

Swift injured the ankle in the first half against the Eagles but finished the game.

Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said his group is ready for the challenge.

“As talented a player is in the league at that position,” he said of Swift. “I think he’s a very, very good runner, excellent contact balance, good speed. Understands how to set up blocks. He can make people miss; he can run away from people. I have a lot of respect for him.”