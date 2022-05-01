Commanders must navigate a financial tightrope as they look to finish off their roster, extend McLaurin

ASHBURN — Washington’s salary cap crunch will make Terry McLaurin a big winner at the bank.

Meanwhile, it hovers over Daron Payne as he enters his final year on his rookie contract.

And it could force Washington into a long-term commitment to Carson Wentz, though the Commanders, and coach Ron Rivera, have avoided going down that road so far.

NFL teams are limited in their spending on players each season — the Commanders can spend $214 million on players in the upcoming year.

There are numerous ways to get around that restriction, but all come with a catch for the Commanders at the moment, whether it’s a long-term commitment or an immediate cash outlay.

After accounting for their draft picks from the weekend, Washington is up against the limit, having committed $28.3 million of salary cap space to Wentz this year after trading for him with the Indianapolis Colts.

That held Washington back in the early days of free agency. McLaurin, a star receiver who is entering the last year of his rookie contract, is a top priority for the team, but talks have been slow thus far.

If the Commanders had offered McLaurin a generous extension right after the season ended, they could have offered $22 million a year and put him in the very top tier of NFL wide receivers.

Now, it’ll take closer to $25 million a year to reach that mark. And $40 million of guaranteed money over the life of the contract isn’t good enough to crack the top 10 anymore. Of course, there’s no guarantee that McLaurin would have accepted such a deal at either juncture.

Meanwhile, Rivera was dismissive of the thought that drafting a defensive tackle in the second round, Alabama’s Phidarian Mathis, meant Payne had one foot out the door.

“No, not at all,” the coach said. “I think people want to jump to the conclusion just because you don’t do anything now doesn’t mean that you can’t do something later. A lot of things have changed. ... When you get a veteran quarterback that has a salary, it’s gonna impact your salary cap and how you respond to it.

“It’s a difficult thing. You try to figure out the best way to be able to pay players, and sometimes you can’t do it right away. And so that’s kind of the situation we’re in right now is we’re trying to take care of certain other things as well as we go forward, and we’ll see how we can adjust to it. Who knows what happens after that.”

Washington has ways they can create more room under the cap.

The first is to convert some of Wentz’s money to signing bonus, so it can be rolled into future years. The Rams and Buccaneers are among teams that have done that in recent years to allow for a win-now approach.

However, doing that would involve creating a long-term commitment to Wentz, which could be premature given that he hasn’t played a snap in Washington or even worked out with Rivera and the coaching staff.

McLaurin’s deal could also be structured with a long-term bonus, but there’s a catch — all signing bonus money must be paid up front by the team.

Even for wealthy owners, that can sometimes be a big ask on bonuses that can go as high as $40 million.

Washington owner Dan Snyder is unquestionably good for the money, given the value of the team, but he recently spent a large portion of his fortune buying out his minority owners, and Washington is coming off of a season two years ago with no fans and a 2021 season where it was a struggle to generate attendance.

The team has reported robust ticket sales in the lead-up to 2022, and at some point Snyder may opt to bring in a new shareholder by selling a portion of the team.

Washington’s next move might be dictated by which players are available, and which veterans are willing to stay flexible. The team still has a handful of needs, though they were proactive in getting immediate help through the draft.

There’s also the value of getting Wentz, even though it pushed the team to the cap brink. If he can deliver an extra win or two this season, it’ll make the cap hit go down that much easier.