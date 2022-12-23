Commanders need big plays to topple heavily favored 49ers

ASHBURN — Kendall Fuller keeps his in his locker. Jonathan Allen has three at home. Benjamin St.-Juste wore his around the facility this week.

The best gift for a Washington Commanders defender can't be bought, though – only earned.

Assistant defensive backs coach Richard Rogers gives the defense a presentation every week on "Turnover Thursday," celebrating the previous week's takeaways and awarding a t-shirt to those who created them.

"They're pretty fun," Allen said of the sessions.

"There's some entertainment in there," defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said. "You never know what might pop up."

This week's Turnover Thursday, held on Wednesday because of the short week, was a more subdued affair, though.

"We talked about that this week, said no t-shirts to give out, so we gotta get back on track," Del Rio said.

The New York Giants came in with a solid game plan, making sure quarterback Daniel Jones never had the opportunity to cough up the football.

Saturday's game might hinge on how well the San Francisco 49ers can do the same with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy.

"I think the thing about a young quarterback is they haven't really experienced some of the things that can happen when you hold on to the ball for too long, some of the negative things that come along with playing quarterback," Allen said. "I think for us, we're trying to make the math as uncomfortable as possible."

To do that Allen and the defensive line will have to bottle up Christian McCaffrey and the run game, to force the Niners into throwing situations.

“It's kind of boring when you're talking about limiting explosive plays," Del Rio said. "You have to tackle well, have to leverage the ball well, have to communicate well, be in position, do your job, a lot of different factors."

On offense it'll be about turning big plays and productive drives into points.

Washington struggled in the red zone last week, and one of the big issues among fans was not giving running back Brian Robinson Jr. the ball in key situations.

"Twelve carries, you look at it and you say, man, we really should have given him the ball more than that," offensive coordinator Scott Turner said. "When you look at it and you come out of there 26 passes, 26 runs, you know, that's pretty balanced. Because of Brian and how he was running, looking back at it, yeah, you would've liked him to touch it more.”

The Commanders are also having to turn the page after a devastating loss last weekend that hinged in part on incorrect late-game officiating.

Coach Ron Rivera said he talked with the league this week, and noted that they couldn't overturn the result of the game, but he hoped the discussion led to improvements being made going forward. Rivera is also on the league's Competition Committee that meets each offseason to consider rules changes.

Receiver Curtis Samuel said he didn't want to talk about it once the practice week began, and Turner had a similar message for his group.

"Nobody's going to feel sorry for us," Turner said. "You can't let that game beat you twice."