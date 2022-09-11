Commanders observations: A big day for Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson, but 'that's not all I can do, you know.'

LANDOVER, Md. — Curtis Samuel screamed it multiple times after the game's first touchdown.
"I'm back! I'm back! I'm back!" he hollered as he celebrated the first score in the Commanders' 28-22 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"Oh yeah, I had to," he said with a laugh after the game. "I was just in that groove. I was feeling it."
In case the message wasn't fully clear, Samuel highlighted a 7-touch, 54-yard first half with a scorcher of a juke move that made the entire crowd gasp in unison.
"It's been so long since I've been able to make dudes drop like that, you know?" Samuel said. "I won't say I impressed myself, but I did what I knew I could do, and I just knew I was going to go out there and make plays whenever I touched the ball."
The second half, meanwhile, belonged to rookie Jahan Dotson, whose second touchdown was a dazzling piece of playmaking that served to announce his NFL arrival.
"I kind of devoted all my time throughout high school, throughout college, making sure that I was ready for this moment," he said. "You guys saw today I made a couple of plays. That's not all I can do, you know. I'm ready to make even more plays for this team and just get us on a winning streak.
"I'm ready. I've been ready my whole life."
The odd-man-out was fan favorite Terry McLaurin, who caught a 49-yard touchdown but was otherwise silent for most of the day after struggling to click with quarterback Carson Wentz during training camp.
But McLaurin wasn't worried about that after the game, and Samuel succinctly summed up the unit's mentality after one game.
"There's no such thing as too many weapons," he said. "We've got guys that can make plays all over."
--The only play Jahan Dotson didn't make? Realizing he'd be requested to chat with reporters after the victory. He quickly showered and left to join a giant family tailgate that was happening in the parking lot. He estimated about 50 friends and family came for the debut.
--The first two drives for Washington, both touchdowns, were pieces of artistry from offensive coordinator Scott Turner. He used a number of innovative looks and approaches, including a "quads" set with four wide receivers on one side that cleared out space for Samuel.
What's unclear is whether he thought the game was in the bag at 14-3 or whether the bag was out of tricks. It's tough to get the foot back on the gas after taking it off, but the Commanders were able to do just that with late touchdowns from Wentz to McLaurin and Dotson. Disaster averted.
--Linebacker Jamin Davis, who will play the whole season under a microscope, got incredibly lucky when he gave up an early touchdown in coverage, but the ball was badly overthrown by Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Davis is serviceable, but serviceable isn't what you look for in first-round picks.
--Speaking of first-round picks, Lawrence really struggled early in his first game under new coach Doug Pederson. That's why both men deserve credit for making some fantastic in-game adjustments, getting Lawrence in a favorable rhythm and playing with a pace that allowed the Jaguars to take the lead.
--Still, the Jaguars remain undefeated at being the Jaguars. If they would stop tripping all over themselves, they might have a decent football team.
--One of my favorite Carson Wentz plays - he knew he had an offsides call and immediately took a deep shot to Samuel, in double coverage, that was intercepted. A zero-risk play that could have had big reward.
--Week 1 always seems to bring a plethora of penalties and this game started with three in a row. Some were warranted, including one on Darrick Forrest for unnecessary roughness where Forrest was the player who got hurt (his bad technique was penalized), others were not, including a pass interference against Kendall Fuller where the ball landed a good 10 yards behind the play.
--Ron Rivera gets a demerit for challenging a Trevor Lawrence grounding call that he wanted turned into a fumble. The video evidence showed pretty quickly it wouldn't be overturned, and it cost the team a second-half timeout. Rivera could be seen arguing that Lawrence was attempting to tuck the ball instead of throwing it, which would warrant a fumble, but that couldn't be seen at all on the video.
--In the absence of Chase Young, Rivera went with a rotation of Casey Toohill and Efe Obada. They weren't all-stars, but the unit on the whole got the job done and kept Lawrence uncomfortable for most of the day.
--Washington's offensive line also has some tidying up to do. It wasn't immediately clear if Saahdiq Charles came in for one series in each half because of injuries or not, but he was largely ineffective while in the game.
--Kudos to former college quarterback Armani Rogers for making the lineup, and making an impact with a nifty first-down reception in space.
The play design called for Rogers to fake like he was a blocker, then roll out as a receiver. The defense bit.
"As soon as he came down, I was like, well, here we go," Rogers said. "We practiced it a few times in practice and I was prepared for when they called my number."
He also had a great line when asked about the physicality that came with his position switch.
"I'd rather be the hammer, not the nail," Rogers said.
Fans arrive at the Washington Commanders team store before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Tanya Snyder, Co-Owner and Co-CEO of the Washington Commanders, welcomes fans into the new team store before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Fans arrive at the Washington Commanders team store before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Tanya Snyder, Co-Owner and Co-CEO of the Washington Commanders, and Jason Wright, President of the Washington Commanders, welcome fans into the new team store before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Tanya Snyder, Co-Owner and Co-CEO of the Washington Commanders, and Jason Wright, President of the Washington Commanders, welcome fans into the new team store before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders fans celebrate after Jacksonville Jaguars turned the ball over during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders fans celebrate Darrick Forrest interception during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) celebrates his touchdown with tight end John Bates (87) and wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera shakes hands with a member of the against the Jacksonville Jaguars coaching staff after the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) hauls in a touchdown against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) congratulate Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) on his win in a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) makes his way to the locker room after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) prays with Jacksonville Jaguars players and his fellow teammates after a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) hauls in a touchdown against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) hauls in a touchdown against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (82) makes his way off the field after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in a NFL football game on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) celebrates his touchdown score with quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) and safety Bobby McCain (20) celebrate after safety Darrick Forrest (22) intercepted a Trevor Lawrence pass during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) hauls in a pass as Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) carries the ball for a touchdown past Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (5) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks to make a pass during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws the ball away as Washington Commanders defensive end Casey Toohill (95) puts pressure on him during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) makes a pass under pressure from Washington Commanders defensive ends Montez Sweat (90) and James Smith-Williams (96) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) carries the ball for a touchdown past Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (5) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson (24) carries the ball past Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (33) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) escapes a sack from Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) carries the ball as Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) tries to stop him during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) and safety Bobby McCain (20) celebrate after safety Darrick Forrest (22) intercepted a Trevor Lawrence pass during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) and safety Bobby McCain (20) celebrate after safety Darrick Forrest (22) intercepted a Trevor Lawrence pass during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) celebrates his Trevor Lawrence interception along with Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) reacts after throwing another interception during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) scores a touchdown during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) celebrates his Trevor Lawrence interception during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) intercepts a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) celebrates after cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) made a stop during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) hauls in a touchdown pass as Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (5) defends during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Carson Wentz during the first half.
Washington Commanders turnover the ball during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) breaks up a pass inteded for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks to make apass during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defensive line pressure Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson (24) carries the ball as Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Josh Thompson (23) defends during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins (2) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (82) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young celebrates his team's stop in the redzone during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) carries the ball as Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) defends during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) wags his finger after making a stop during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) hauls in a touchdown pass as Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (5) defends during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (82) carries the ball as Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Josh Thompson (23) and defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (52) defend during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders running back J.D. McKissic (23) carries the ball as Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Darious Williams (31) defends during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) celebrates his second touchdown pass during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) kisses his wife, Madison, before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Rex Swimms, 5, of Atlanta, gets a pat on the head from a member of the coaching staff before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) take the field before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Rex Swimms, 5, of Atlanta, sits on the sidelines before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders place kicker Joey Slye (6) warms up before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
