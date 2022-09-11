Commanders observations: A big day for Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson, but 'that's not all I can do, you know.'

LANDOVER, Md. — Curtis Samuel screamed it multiple times after the game's first touchdown.

"I'm back! I'm back! I'm back!" he hollered as he celebrated the first score in the Commanders' 28-22 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Oh yeah, I had to," he said with a laugh after the game. "I was just in that groove. I was feeling it."

In case the message wasn't fully clear, Samuel highlighted a 7-touch, 54-yard first half with a scorcher of a juke move that made the entire crowd gasp in unison.

"It's been so long since I've been able to make dudes drop like that, you know?" Samuel said. "I won't say I impressed myself, but I did what I knew I could do, and I just knew I was going to go out there and make plays whenever I touched the ball."

The second half, meanwhile, belonged to rookie Jahan Dotson, whose second touchdown was a dazzling piece of playmaking that served to announce his NFL arrival.

"I kind of devoted all my time throughout high school, throughout college, making sure that I was ready for this moment," he said. "You guys saw today I made a couple of plays. That's not all I can do, you know. I'm ready to make even more plays for this team and just get us on a winning streak.

"I'm ready. I've been ready my whole life."

The odd-man-out was fan favorite Terry McLaurin, who caught a 49-yard touchdown but was otherwise silent for most of the day after struggling to click with quarterback Carson Wentz during training camp.

But McLaurin wasn't worried about that after the game, and Samuel succinctly summed up the unit's mentality after one game.

"There's no such thing as too many weapons," he said. "We've got guys that can make plays all over."

More observations:

--The only play Jahan Dotson didn't make? Realizing he'd be requested to chat with reporters after the victory. He quickly showered and left to join a giant family tailgate that was happening in the parking lot. He estimated about 50 friends and family came for the debut.

--The first two drives for Washington, both touchdowns, were pieces of artistry from offensive coordinator Scott Turner. He used a number of innovative looks and approaches, including a "quads" set with four wide receivers on one side that cleared out space for Samuel.

What's unclear is whether he thought the game was in the bag at 14-3 or whether the bag was out of tricks. It's tough to get the foot back on the gas after taking it off, but the Commanders were able to do just that with late touchdowns from Wentz to McLaurin and Dotson. Disaster averted.

--Linebacker Jamin Davis, who will play the whole season under a microscope, got incredibly lucky when he gave up an early touchdown in coverage, but the ball was badly overthrown by Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Davis is serviceable, but serviceable isn't what you look for in first-round picks.

--Speaking of first-round picks, Lawrence really struggled early in his first game under new coach Doug Pederson. That's why both men deserve credit for making some fantastic in-game adjustments, getting Lawrence in a favorable rhythm and playing with a pace that allowed the Jaguars to take the lead.

--Still, the Jaguars remain undefeated at being the Jaguars. If they would stop tripping all over themselves, they might have a decent football team.

--One of my favorite Carson Wentz plays - he knew he had an offsides call and immediately took a deep shot to Samuel, in double coverage, that was intercepted. A zero-risk play that could have had big reward.

--Week 1 always seems to bring a plethora of penalties and this game started with three in a row. Some were warranted, including one on Darrick Forrest for unnecessary roughness where Forrest was the player who got hurt (his bad technique was penalized), others were not, including a pass interference against Kendall Fuller where the ball landed a good 10 yards behind the play.

--Ron Rivera gets a demerit for challenging a Trevor Lawrence grounding call that he wanted turned into a fumble. The video evidence showed pretty quickly it wouldn't be overturned, and it cost the team a second-half timeout. Rivera could be seen arguing that Lawrence was attempting to tuck the ball instead of throwing it, which would warrant a fumble, but that couldn't be seen at all on the video.

--In the absence of Chase Young, Rivera went with a rotation of Casey Toohill and Efe Obada. They weren't all-stars, but the unit on the whole got the job done and kept Lawrence uncomfortable for most of the day.

--Washington's offensive line also has some tidying up to do. It wasn't immediately clear if Saahdiq Charles came in for one series in each half because of injuries or not, but he was largely ineffective while in the game.

--Kudos to former college quarterback Armani Rogers for making the lineup, and making an impact with a nifty first-down reception in space.

The play design called for Rogers to fake like he was a blocker, then roll out as a receiver. The defense bit.

"As soon as he came down, I was like, well, here we go," Rogers said. "We practiced it a few times in practice and I was prepared for when they called my number."

He also had a great line when asked about the physicality that came with his position switch.

"I'd rather be the hammer, not the nail," Rogers said.