Commanders observations: Del Rio apologizes, Rivera says fine was about 'distraction,' not free speech

ASHBURN - Aiming to put an end to a week-long saga, Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio addressed the team on Tuesday, days after being fined $100,000 for comments comparing the Jan. 6 insurrection to the protests after George Floyd's death.

All but one player was on hand for Tuesday's session, and Del Rio spoke for about 10 minutes, apologizing and opening himself up to questions.

After practice, the handful of players who spoke with the media said they supported Del Rio and could separate football work from political views.

"No matter your political view, we get paid to do a job," defensive captain Jonathan Allen said.

He added: "Everybody makes mistakes. I'm not here to judge. I'm not here to condemn. Obviously he said something he shouldn't have said. He owned it to the team like a man, and I mean, that's all you can ask for."

Coach Ron Rivera spoke with reporters about the $100,000 fine, and said he wanted to be sure to distinguish that the fine was not about Del Rio's right to free speech, but about the "distraction" it created within the football team.

"We have to understand that when we do things like this, it impacts the community as well," Rivera said. "We've got to make sure the community understands that we understand and we get it. That's important. So this was really about taking accountability and holding ourselves accountable, and then going forward and trying to reconcile with things."

Rivera said he read the First Amendment to the Constitution "over and over the last few days" as he considered the correct course of action.

He compared the debate over Del Rio's right to free speech with the current discussion about gun safety taking place in Congress.

"The realization is that when you as an American are free, you're granted specific freedoms," Rivera said. "But with those freedoms come tremendous responsibility. ... And at the end of the day, if we don't respect and are careful with those rights, then there's going to be consequences."

Defensive players Daron Payne and Kam Curl both suggested there was no point in litigating the Del Rio situation further, given that, in Curl's words, "the media is just going to twist everything."

Allen was widely criticized in February when, in a fan Q&A, he was asked which three historical figures he'd want to have dinner with, and chose his grandpa, Hitler and Michael Jackson.

Reacting to the Del Rio situation on Tuesday, Allen said he only concerns himself with the opinions of his fellow teammates and coaches, not outside pundits.

"Anything that's outside of this, I could care less," he said. "I got blasted on Twitter for not, for whatever reason. I don't give a damn. I really don't. Anybody outside of this team is so unimportant to me.

"It means nothing what you say to me, or what the media says to me. You're not on the field with us playing football. You're not playing double teams, you're not out here busting your ass with me every day.

"I could care less what people think on Twitter, because Twitter is not a real space. It's a space that people hop behind the keyboards and say whatever they want to say. I could give a rat's ass what people say on Twitter. It's not a distraction whatsoever. We're moving forward and getting ready for training camp."

More observations:

--Aside from the Del Rio fallout, the day's other notable storyline off the field was the absence of receiver Terry McLaurin, who continues to negotiate towards a new contract as he enters the final year of his rookie deal.

Rivera said that from the team's perspective, "we want Terry to be here" long-term, and the Commanders will continue to work toward making that happen.

--Tuesday's practice, the first of three consecutive before the team heads out on summer vacation, seemed to be focused on playbook installation, and while there were some 11-on-11 periods, the day didn't have the sort of intense action Rivera has occasionally called for during workouts.

--Curtis Samuel and Antonio Gibson, both of whom sat out last week for what Rivera described as precautionary reasons, participated in the workout.

--Offensive coordinator Scott Turner has been hard at work plotting ways to use his various weapons, and after one trick play on Tuesday, he got in a good-natured back and forth with Montez Sweat about the legality of the play in question. After a minute, Turner declared, "legal play!" and marched the offense forward.

--During first-team time, a long pass to Dyami Brown was tightly contested by William Jackson III, and the ball bounced incomplete. Rivera hopped over to let Jackson know he had committed pass interference, but Jackson strenuously objected.

Defensive backs often have feelings about pass interference, but Jackson had strong ones on Tuesday. He was seen after practice continuing to banter with Brown about the call, maintaining that he was interfered with first. The team photographer was then brought in for a review of photos from the play in question.

Another position coach dropped by to let Jackson know he was in the wrong, then Rivera circled back for more.

"Guess we'll agree to disagree," the coach said with a chuckle.