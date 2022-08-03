Commanders observations: Depth chart battles take shape at camp's one-week mark

ASHBURN - The second day of pads, and some scorching summer heat, brought the first real chippiness of Commanders camp on Wednesday.

During a no-huddle drill, linebacker Montez Sweat objected to something an offensive lineman was doing, then ended up in a length discussion about it while coach Ron Rivera was trying to keep the drill moving.

"We're sitting there arguing about little things, you know, and the whistle gets blown and we're still screwing around, and we can't do that," Rivera said. "We've got to get our asses in position and we've got to play football. That's what I was pissed off about. When the game gets hard, when there's pressure on you, you can't do that. You've got to maintain your focus and line up and play football. You've got to get past those things."

Sweat and offensive lineman Charles Leno, the group's veteran presence, continued the discussion during a scheduled water break.

Thursday will be a lighter day after two days in pads, as the team catches a breather before Saturday's practice at FedEx Field.

Two days at full intensity has provided some clarity at a number of positions, though.

More observations:

--There's a lot of movement on the offensive line, but zero need to hit the panic button.

The first day of pads gave the defensive line an opportunity to flex in one-on-one drills, the highlight being an absolute leveling of new guard Andrew Norwell by Jonathan Allen.

The Commanders have done a lot of position switching in previous camps, though, and there appears to be a set rotation for when the season starts, with Leno and Sam Cosmi on the outsides, Norwell and Wes Schweitzer or Trai Turner at guard, and Chase Roullier at center.

Coach John Matsko has earned the benefit of the doubt until proven otherwise, and they'll be just fine this season.

--At linebacker, it's become increasingly clear that Washington is trying to minimize its liabilities at the position. Rivera said he wanted to take the first portion of camp to see what he's got, but if there's a second-year leap coming for Jamin Davis, it's been tough to see at the daily practices.

Cole Holcomb continues to represent a solid option as an NFL starter, and David Mayo has proven himself as a worthy backup, but there's little to write home about beyond that.

--Cornerback has brought a trio of pleasant surprises, as William Jackson III, Benjamin St-Juste and Corn Elder have all had extremely strong camps (Kendall Fuller has too, but no real surprise there).

--Undrafted linebacker Drew White tore his ACL on Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season.

--The wide receivers played a game during their downtime at practice on Wednesday where they threw the ball to each other as low to the ground as possible, and tried to make it impossible for the other person to catch.

The last man standing, to nobody's surprise? Terry McLaurin.

--At defensive tackle, Phidarian Mathis is having a very strong rookie camp. He'll be able to handle the run from the get-go. But Daron Payne is having a monster camp. He's ready to go in a major contract year for him.

--After all the hand wringing about Carson Wentz throwing lots of interceptions during the first week, the last two days have been interception free for all three quarterbacks. Now, there also haven't been a lot of deep routes called, so this could be a case of the practice script taking them in a friendlier direction.