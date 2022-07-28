Commanders observations: Does the defense finally get it? Early returns are promising.

ASHBURN - Jonathan Allen, as usual, was blunt and to the point.

"Potential is what people say about a group that hasn't done too much," he said Wednesday, when asked about the defense's approach to the season.

Indeed, this defense has loads of it - big-name free agents, first-round draft picks and a third year together with the same coaches and system.

But after years of underachieving, the unit may have finally learned its lesson. There will be no repeat of last year, when Chase Young and Montez Sweat said they wanted to chase the tandem sack record, or years like 2015, when the defensive line nicknamed itself "Capital Punishment" on its way to allowing 4.8 yards per carry.

The early returns were promising on Thursday, as the defense handled the offense for most of the period, leaving Carson Wentz and company frustrated and leading coach Ron Rivera to call a lengthy post-practice meeting.

Rivera didn't light into the offense, though. Instead, he explained to the defense that they were ahead of the game in game planning, and the offense would come around. He also emphasized humility to the defense, urging the players to temper their enthusiasm after big plays.

"We should have gotten past the bumping the chest and all that," the coach said. "Now it's about putting your arm around (the offensive player) and helping him improve."

That's the right message for a group that, as Allen noted, hasn't accomplished anything worth writing home about.

But they walked the walk on the field Thursday, a potentially encouraging sign for a group that needs a breakout year.

Other observations:

--One big caveat to the defense's success - they have struggled to hang on to interceptions. Troy Apke had the ball thrown into his numbers on Wednesday but couldn't hang on, and Jamin Davis missed one that was slightly more difficult, but still very catchable, on Thursday.

--One other big caveat - this teamwork and success has come without Chase Young participating. Will his addition when he's healthy change the dynamic? It's a chance the coaches are certainly willing to take.

--Part of the defense's success is emerging depth in the secondary. Benjamin St-Juste, Darrick Forest and Percy Butler have all made big plays already in camp.

--Wentz and receiver Terry McLaurin were both visibly frustrated at times in Thursday's practice as the group struggled to get in rhythm. There were moments, but far more passes that sailed incomplete or were broken up.

--Then there was this: Wentz launched a ball maybe 65 yards in the air. McLaurin beat his man (Apke). And McLaurin bobbled and dropped the running catch. Those are the plays you don't sweat in July, because you know McLaurin is going to take that personally and make it right next time.

--We've seen plenty of Curtis Samuel so far, including during 11-on-11 work, indicating that he's closer to full health than he's been at any other time in Washington. Same for J.D. McKissic, who hasn't shown any ill effects from his scary neck injury last season.

--When the team started the "scrimmage" portion of the practice, Wentz's first two passes sailed incomplete, leading to ramped-up trash talk from defensive backs coach Chris Harris. On the third play, William Jackson would have had an easy interception if it hadn't been for a smart play by Cam Sims to knock the ball out.

--The second-team didn't fare much better. Butler had a strong break-up of a pass from Heinicke where he smartly broke towards the ball right as it was released. Very good instincts.

--Then with the third-team, Christian Holmes demonstrated some good hops to get up and deflect a pass.

--The fourth-team offense somehow did even worse. Cole Kelley threw an interception that led the defense to celebrate as if the workout was over, but Rivera called everybody back to run more plays. Less than a minute later, another interception, this one the end of the day.

--Sam Howell's arm is the real deal, but it's tough to think he'll be ready for anything other than vanilla preseason action this season.

--A few depth chart items of note - Wes Schweitzer appears to be the top center until Chase Roullier returns from injury, while James Smith-Williams is occupying the Chase Young spot at defensive end.

--At running back, the Brian Robinson fan club needs no help to generate excitement, but one thing that's been impressive through two days is that he's been effective catching passes out of the backfield as well. If there was concern that putting him in the game will tip the play, it appears that can be put to rest.