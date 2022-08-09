Commanders observations: Fact-checking Carson Wentz's inaccurate start to training camp

ASHBURN - Carson Wentz's start to training camp made headlines, but is it time to panic?

The Times-Dispatch gets to the bottom of things by fact-checking a number of statements being made about Wentz currently.

1) Wentz has been inaccurate to start training camp.

Rating: True

Wentz struggled in the first week of action against the defensive line, including a day where he threw three interceptions. He hasn't thrown another pick since, and was aided by an offensive line that was allowed to use full pads starting in Week 2.

But the concerns haven't just been during scrimmage work. He's also struggled during individual work, and has had a number of notable misses on throws where he's been given all the time and space he needs to work.

“It’s a lot better than you give him credit for, just because of the way things happen in practice," coach Ron Rivera said. "There’s a lot of little nuances that we see and that we look at and get to review. There are some inaccuracies, but it’s nothing that we are overly concerned about."

Wentz's career completion rate is 62.6%, which puts him in the lower tier of NFL starters. Last year he completed 62.4% of his passes, the 25th best mark among regular starters.

He's also demonstrated an ability to make big throws and launch deep balls that Washington hasn't seen in years - so it's not all bad.

2) Fans booed Wentz after last Monday's practice

Rating: False

Martin Frank wrote in the Delaware News Journal that fans booed Wentz after a three-interception performance last Monday.

Except they didn't. Wentz was practicing at the time on the field furthest from the crowd, meaning they couldn't see what was going on, much less react to it.

It demonstrates an obstacle that is going to present itself to Wentz repeatedly this year - there are two fanbases (the Eagles and Colts) heavily invested in tearing down Wentz and sharing any morsel of negative news about him, even if it isn't based in fact.

3) Rivera told the defense to tone down its celebrating

Rating: True

The Commanders coach called a team huddle last week and encouraged the defense to tone down its boisterous celebrations after big plays, in the name of helping the team grow together.

That message hasn't been entirely heeded, as the group is still plenty talkative during workouts. But given Washington's struggles on that side of the ball last year, a little confidence wouldn't be the worst thing in the world for that group.

Still, Rivera has made a big show of his faith in Wentz, including a video shortly after he arrived in Washington where the first thing Rivera told the quarterback was that he's wanted here - a big theme after two teams have cut Wentz loose.

4) Inaccuracies mean interceptions are coming

Rating: False

While Wentz's struggles aren't great to see, there doesn't seem to be any long-term concern as it relates to turnovers.

Wentz hadn't thrown a pick in six straight practices entering Wednesday, and his misses have almost all been high and out of bounds. In other words, he's throwing passes that either his receivers will catch or will fly incomplete. In a sport that prizes possession, that's the best kind of inaccuracy.

Wentz last year: 27 touchdowns, 7 interceptions. Nothing wrong with that, particularly given his penchant for throwing deep.

5) Jahan Dotson is Wentz's favorite receiver

Rating: True, for now

Terry McLaurin missed most of the offseason work, and whether it's that or a general struggle to sync up with Wentz, the two haven't found a way to get on the same page.

On the other hand, Wentz leans on Dotson more than any other receiver during scrimmage work, and clearly has built up a trust with the first-round pick.

"I think he’s getting used to Terry’s speed a little bit," Rivera said. "A couple of times, early on, he was a little bit short. A couple of times, he was a little bit long. Now it's just about continuing to work on that and getting it right."

6) The defense isn't doing Wentz any favors

Rating: True

Back when training camp was in Richmond, there was a testy exchange between Jonathan Allen and then-coach Jay Gruden.

Gruden felt the defensive line was overly antagonistic in drills, and was making it hard for the offense to get its work done. He told Allen as much.

"Well, then tell somebody to (freaking) block me," Allen shot back.

Montez Sweat is that player this year. He's been taunting Wentz, mostly playfully, since the start of camp, and at Tuesday's practice even swatted the ball out of Wentz's hand mid-wind up, traditionally a no-no in these controlled environments.

That's great news for Commanders fans, though it's making life tough for Wentz. On the plus side, Washington's offensive line doesn't yet look like it will when the season rolls around because of a number of position switches.

Then there's this - on Tuesday during 7-on-7 play, with no pass rush, Wentz had three of his best passes of training camp, completions that would have made the ESPN highlight reel in games.

Washington's offensive line has come through in past years, and there's no reason to think they won't again when the real games roll around.

Time to panic? Not yet. It appears this is far more a case of "he is what he is" than anything to sound the alarm bells on. And what Wentz is is a quarterback who may be more talented than any Washington has had in years - but one who will also have maddening streaks of inconsistency.