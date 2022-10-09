Commanders observations: For the second straight week, Ron Rivera's clock management decisions were head-scratchers

LANDOVER, Md. — After Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans, there were a number of questions begging to be asked about Commanders coach Ron Rivera's clock management decisions. So I asked them.
One: With 4:46 remaining in the game, Washington took over, knowing it would need a touchdown to win.
The pace the offense operated at was somewhere between "afternoon at the DMV" and "watching paint dry."
Given that the team wound up having to rush its final goal-line sequence, shouldn't they have moved quicker?
"We'll see," Rivera said. "I mean, we'll go back and look at it, and we'll talk about what we did.
"It's great to be able to second-guess. It really is."
Let the record reflect that this reporter, while certainly offering up a heaping helping of second-guessing right now, was also first-guessing the sequence from his vantage point above FedEx Field.
ACC official Tom Zimorski, a former VHSL deputy director, dies Two: With 53 seconds remaining, Washington called a pass to Curtis Samuel. Samuel was pushed out of bounds behind the line of scrimmage by the defender, keeping the clock moving.
Rivera correctly called timeout (though it took a few seconds longer than it should have - Rivera chalked that up to non-responsiveness by the ref, not confusion about whether the clock should be running).
Out of the timeout, the team passed the ball over the middle to J.D. McKissic for a 9-yard gain, and then called its final timeout, with 28 seconds remaining.
Virtually every NFL coach will send two plays into the huddle after a timeout, so that the team can sprint up to the line of scrimmage and keep the drive rolling.
Offensive coordinator Scott Turner apparently did not.
Rivera said it's hard to call a second play without knowing what the down and distance will be.
Somehow, other teams have figured it out.
Three: That timeout, plus another that was used to challenge a Cam Sims non-catch, would have been useful at the goal line, which the situation (no timeouts) forced Washington to throw the ball. Take out 50% of the playbook, and you've got a defense ready to feast on the pass, which is exactly what happened. Four: Late-game situations are tough. They happen quickly.
But this is now two weeks in a row where Washington has had the opportunity to get its offense the chance to score before halftime, and has declined to do so.
Last week in Dallas, with 1:04 remaining and timeouts, the team ran the clock down to 17 seconds before Carson Wentz made an "arm punt" downfield to Terry McLaurin, a pass that never had a chance.
This time around, Rivera called timeout on the Titans with 54 seconds left and the Titans on the verge of scoring.
After a Tennessee pass ended in bounds, though, Rivera let the clock keep running.
Not giving your offense a chance to score - doesn't that indicate a lack of faith in what they're doing?
Rivera: "No, not necessarily.
"It's one of those things that, if you do it and you decide to do it, and you get trapped back there, OK, now what do you do? You're gonna punt the ball and they've got three timeouts left."
Essentially: It's not a lack of faith in the offense, it's just a fear that the offense might fail.
Add in Turner's midweek admission that he doesn't like to leave room for Carson Wentz to audible, the offensive line's continued woes, and Wentz's ability to somehow overthrow 6-foot-6 tight end Cole Turner, and we've got a big ol' mess to untangle on the Washington offense.
It's something to keep an eye on entering next weekend, when the team will have a long weekend to make changes after the Thursday night game against the Bears.
PHOTOS: Commanders vs. Titans
