Commanders observations: Intense practice features big plays, shows depth concerns

ASHBURN - An uptempo Wednesday brought the most live action the Washington Commanders have seen this season, and there were a number of big plays, particularly by the defense.

One thing that has consistently stood out through the offseason work is how stark the drop-off is in Washington's depth.

That was particularly evident on the defensive line, where Montez Sweat looked ready to maul opposing offensive lines, and gave quarterback Carson Wentz a handful of taps on the jersey as he went flying by in the non-contact workouts.

Without Chase Young on the other side, though, a rotation mostly led by James Smith-Williams struggled to have a similar impact.

At cornerback the dropoff is equally stark. Benjamin St-Juste is the team's third cornerback right now, and appears to have made offseason strides, but it could be rough sledding if any of the team's top three have to miss time.

There were two major periods of scrimmage-style drills, and while the offense has dominated the last month of work, things swung a bit on Wednesday.

During the first, Wentz had a pair of errant throws, though he also connected with Jahan Dotson a handful of times on routes that showcased just how versatile Dotson will be able to be as a first-year playmaker.

Wentz's worst pass came in a simulated drive, as he made an off-balance throw that William Jackson III had an opportunity to intercept, but couldn't pull down.

When it was Taylor Heinicke's turn, Heinicke delivered a strike to a wide open Kyric McGowan, then tried a near-identical look on the next snap, but Corn Elder was all over it for an interception.

Percy Butler also snagged an end zone interception against Heinicke on a play where the defense seemed to be unsure of its coverage responsibilities, but managed to make the play.

This was likely to be the team's last major workout before training camp, with a light day scheduled Thursday before the team disperses for the summer.

Training camp is expected to be in Ashburn this year, as The Times-Dispatch reported in April that the team didn't find it financially viable to pay to relocate to Richmond for a short period of time.

Other observations:

--Line of the day, courtesy of defensive backs coach Chris Harris, who was encouraging his unit after Wentz took a 2-yard checkdown pass: "We'll take that all day. The only person that cares about a 2-yard route is his mama."

--When training camp starts, the tight ends battle will be particularly thrilling.

Logan Thomas is the unquestioned No. 1, but won't participate in the preseason and might not make Week 1 as he continues to recover from a torn ACL.

Beyond that, John Bates is the definitive next man up, and appears to have made big offseason strides. But there's a group of people fighting for spots beyond that, and all have impressed at various times, including Cole Turner, Curtis Hodges, Antonio Gandy-Golden, Sammis Reyes and Armani Rogers.

--Much respect to Logan Thomas, who was out with the team every day for optional workouts even though he's not a participant while he continues to rehab.

--Wentz threw a pass to Gandy-Golden where the quarterback wound up like an MLB pitcher and delivered a fastball. The "thud" as it hit Gandy-Golden's chest was audible. Very impressive.

--Wide receiver Marken Michel got a decent amount of run this week.

--Troy Apke appears to be lining up as a safety again, after spending a year as a cornerback.

--Curtis Samuel didn't do much on Wednesday after being a full participant on Tuesday.

--NFL legend Warren Sapp dropped by to work with the defensive line this week. Dunn has a handful of ties to current coaches and executives, and was invited to come. He said he doesn't want to be a coach full-time, but welcomes the opportunity to be an occasional contributor.

"I can't die with this knowledge," he said after practice. "This ain't coaching. This is fun for me. I'm sharing my 13 years in the National Football League with a young man that's now going to take this game into the 22nd century. You have to make this game better, and the way you make it better is by sharing the knowledge that you have."

--During red zone work with the second team, Dyami Brown fought hard for a ball thrown by Heinicke. It looks like Brown will be more versatile than he was last year.