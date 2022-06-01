Commanders observations: It's only June 1, but the offense looks really, really good

ASHBURN - The cautious tempering of expectations that usually characterizes the offseason has given way to a giddy optimism about what this year's Washington Commanders offense could look like.

Wednesday's OTA practice provided a glimpse into what has coaches so excited - the unit seems to have a strong chemistry, and with new quarterback Carson Wentz at the helm, workouts have been crisp and productive.

The highlight of the day was a 40-yard laser of a throw over the middle of the field that landed in Jahan Dotson's arms, eluding a pair of defensive backs.

"There are some things that Carson does that not a lot of other quarterbacks can do, with his arm strength and his ability to throw the ball specifically vertically," coach Ron Rivera said. "So do I expect us to step forward? I do. I expect us to really expand on what we’ve done in the past."

The outlook is a reversal of what appeared to be the team's trajectory under Rivera, where defense had been prioritized and star power accumulated on that side of the ball.

Now, it's not a stretch to suggest that Washington's offense is in a better place than the defense at the moment, with the caveat that it's only June 1, and things can, and often do, change.

It's clear Wentz will be a major beneficiary from the change of scenery. In Indianapolis, he had to live up to a quarterback legacy set by Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck and Philip Rivers.

In Washington, the roll call of recent starters is, well, less impressive.

"He's doing an incredible job," running back J.D. McKissic said of Wentz. "He learned the offense pretty fast. He's smart, he's intelligent, he's getting the ball out - he can move pretty well in the pocket too.

"He's looking like that young Carson again."

The irony of that is that Washington probably doesn't want to just re-create Wentz's prime with the Eagles - the Commanders would rather he add in a touch of veteran savvy as well.

Offensive coordinator Scott Turner said he tries to instill into all his quarterbacks that there's no need to force a big play.

"I try to impress on him all the time, like, 'Hey, I can call another shot,'" Turner said.

Acknowledging that it's an early OTA session, and the team doesn't even have Terry McLaurin on the field yet, it's still notable how crisp the passes have been with Wentz. He's come closer to the level of tempo that Rivera wants to get out of the practices than any of his predecessors.

Other observations:

--Chase Young returned to the field as he continues his rehab from a torn ACL. Young's absence last week caused a minor stir, but offensive lineman Charles Leno Jr. didn't care.

"We need him for Sundays at the end of the day," Leno said. "So whether it is here or Indonesia, I don't care where (he's rehabbing) at."

--Jahan Dotson has received work as a punt returner during each of the open OTA sessions. Dax Milne has also worked in the role both times, as he tries to claim the sixth wide receiver spot on the strength of his versatility. Most of the team's offseason pickups at wide receiver have also tried their hand at least once.

--Kendall Fuller had the day's lone interception of Wentz.

--Antonio Gandy-Golden will attempt to transition to tight end. If he can handle the blocking duties, he might be needed early in the season as Logan Thomas continues to rehab a torn ACL - his rehab could extend into the season. Sammis Reyes did not participate in the on-field drills on Wednesday, but instead worked on a side field.

--The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform has invited NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Commanders owner Dan Snyder to appear at a hearing later this month as part of the Congressional investigation into the team’s workplace conduct. Neither has responded with their intentions.