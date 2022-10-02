Commanders observations: Penalties a difference maker; Rivera and players disagree with calls

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Washington Commanders defensive players were unhappy with the number of penalties called on Sunday in a 25-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

"I thought the officiating was horrible, but that's not the reason we lost," defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said. "It helped, but that's not the reason we lost."

Cornerback William Jackson III, who has struggled to make an impact so far this season, was twice whistled on major-impact pass interference calls.

"It's an offensive game, and obviously we can't touch them at all," Jackson said. "I feel like if they jump into you and throw their hands up, what can you do?"

Coach Ron Rivera said he agreed with one of the calls on Jackson, and "the other, I'm still trying to figure it out."

Rivera also disapproved of a late flag against Benjamin St.-Juste that negated an interception.

"That one really made no sense to me," the coach said.

Washington ended the game with 11 penalties costing the team 136 yards. The Cowboys had 4 penalties for 20 yards.

Rivera added, referring to false start calls: "Certain penalties are concentration and focus. Sure, it gets loud. Sure, they're jumping at the line and stuff like that. But we've got to sit in there. We've got to be disciplined. ... We hurt ourselves and took ourselves out of certain opportunities."

The Commanders game plan was to emphasize the run, and that was largely successful in the first half, but false start and holding penalties derailed those drives before they could turn into points.

Quarterback Carson Wentz was also twice whistled for intentional grounding - one legit, one in the second half that seemed dubious.

Other observations:

--Terry McLaurin met with offensive coordinator Scott Turner this week, and Turner insisted to McLaurin that he remains a priority, though the run game may have had to get first dibs against the Cowboys given their defensive strengths.

McLaurin was force-fed the ball early and turned it into a short gain, but finished with just two catches. He was targeted four times in the second half, but none were close enough that the receiver should have got them.

"I don't know what Terry had for catches, but I know I want him to be more involved too," Wentz said. "It's hard to put your finger on it. They get paid too over there. They made good plays. But I know we'll find a way to keep positive."

--One question I've got - is Carson Wentz authorized to audible into a pass play at the line of scrimmage? At the start of the second half, the Cowboys were stacking seven and eight defenders against the run, but the team continued to hand off the ball, instead of taking advantage of the mismatches.

--Last time the team was in Dallas, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne fought on the sideline. This year, they ran out of the tunnel together as the first defensive players on the field.

--In the "Martin Bowl," Cowboys offensive lineman Zack Martin finally got the better of his brother, Commanders offensive lineman Nick Martin. Nick retains a 2-1 lead in the overall series.

--In the fourth game, Joey Slye finally got his first official field-goal opportunity. He is now 1-for-1 this season.

--The Commanders debuted all-black uniforms for the first time in franchise history on Sunday. The special "alternate" uniforms gave additional juice to an important early-season matchup between the teams.

The black uniforms have the player numbers on the helmets, and the D.C. city flag on the back. Like much of the new Commanders branding, the uniforms are inspired by the military.

Players unanimously supported the look.

"I think it's a really good look," offensive lineman Sam Cosmi said. "I think they look really nice, just a very sleek, intimidating look."

Coach Ron Rivera downplayed the significance of debuting them against a traditional rival on a big week. He said it was just another option and the team picked to use them.

The team does not yet have the jerseys available for fans to buy, but is taking pre-orders. They said supply-chain disruptions were to blame.

--Also Sunday before the game, Commanders owner Dan Snyder made a rare public appearance, his first since the NFL launched a second investigation into alleged rampant sexual assault within the organization.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Snyder has been removed from "day-to-day operations" with the team, but Snyder was on the sideline during pregame activities on Sunday, greeting players as well as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. (Snyder has attended all games this year, but hadn't yet been seen on the field pregame.)

Jones has been a supporter of Snyder, and is considered one of the most influential people in the NFL.

Snyder was joined on the sideline by his wife, Tanya, and team president Jason Wright. Sen. Lindsey Graham was also part of the group.