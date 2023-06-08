ASHBURN — The Washington Commanders will wrap up their minicamp on Thursday with an indoor practice due to air quality concerns. Here's what we've learned about coach Ron Rivera's team so far...

Quarterbacks: "How long a leash will Sam Howell have" is a fair question but it's not one for June, it's one for if the team has a losing record at any point. Jacoby Brissett has been proficient in limited reps, but any notion of true competition is probably overblown here. Howell is the starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders.

Howell has been gifted with a favorable start to the season (vs. Arizona, at Denver). That can backfire, too, though. An 0-2 start would almost certainly necessitate some kind of change to keep the season on track. This crystal ball says not to worry too much about that, though.

Running back: New offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy coaches the running backs really hard. That makes sense - he was one and it's arguably the position he knows best. His most common teaching point? Stop moving horizontally and get up the field.

There appears to be room in this offense for Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson to both put up big numbers, if they can stay healthy. Not unthinkable that if the offense has success, both will hit 1,000 all-purpose yards.

Wide receivers: College football produces a wealth of talent at this position every year, so it's always fun to watch the rookie class, but they know what they're up against here - they're playing for backup roles and practice squad spots behind Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel.

McLaurin had very few passes thrown his way this week, which very much fit in line with what Bieniemy was doing - he's giving the reps and opportunities to the players who need more experience. Those who know what they're doing get to take it a little easier. A smart way to divvy up limited action.

Offensive line: Here's the problem: I look at the starting five and I think, well, that's fine, if not spectacular. Counting on Saahdiq Charles or Chris Paul to step up at left guard is perhaps overly optimistic, but hardly a fatal decision.

But counting on that group to play 17 games? That's borderline insanity. There are injury red flags all over, and very little appears to be done in terms of developing or signing depth.

Maybe there's one more big signing left this offseason, in which case I'll retract this, but if the question is which position is most likely to torpedo a promising season? It's this one.

Defensive line: Going through optional practices without Chase Young and Montez Sweat provided additional insight into just how different this defense is with both of them on the field. Superstars play by their own rules, and that's aggravating to Rivera at times, but they're superstars for a reason - Sweat and Young are both capable of being game-changing talents. Time for them to prove it on Sundays.

It's hard to get too worked up about cuts on the back end here, but there's a log jam of Efe Obada, Casey Toohill, James Smith-Williams and KJ Henry waiting behind Sweat and Young. Somebody will probably have to go.

Linebacker: The de-emphasizing of this position has been pretty well documented over the past four years under Rivera, and this crew should be able to meet the (lower) expectations placed on them in this defensive scheme.

Jamin Davis settled into a groove as an outside linebacker, and in Year 3, it's time to stop focusing on what could have been or how irresponsible of a draft pick it was, and start focusing on the fact that he's holding down his spot just fine. Cody Barton is a capable replacement for Cole Holcomb. As always, defenses will try to get tight ends matched up against these guys one-on-one.

Defensive backs: Easily the most fascinating Week 1 starting lineup question. There are six players with a legitimate claim on the five starting spots.

As the season goes on, that'll sort itself out just fine - injuries and attrition happen.

Best guess: Emmanuel Forbes, Kendall Fuller and Benjamin St.-Juste at corner, and Kam Curl and Darrick Forrest at safety in Week 1.

But it's also clear from watching practices that second-round pick Quan Martin is viewed as a Swiss Army Knife who can fill several of the roles, and clearly has the favor of the staff. He'll see the field sooner than later.

Special teams: Tress Way is the punter, Joey Slye is the kicker and Cam Cheeseman is the long snapper. It's good to have things to count on.

Dax Milne and Antonio Gibson probably have return duties, but with the NFL's new rules designed to create more touchbacks and fewer return opportunities, this matters a lot less than it used to.

PHOTOS: Celebrating the 50-year anniversary of Secretariat's Triple Crown