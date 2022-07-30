Commanders observations: Red zone work brings out competition at camp

ASHBURN - Saturday at training camp brought the most competitive drills to date, including lots of red zone work and a simulated drive.

In the drive, the offense was given 90 seconds to score from its own 35-yard line.

Things got off to an inauspicious start with Terry McLaurin dropping a pass that landed in his hands (the second day in a row he's done that). Quarterback Carson Wentz made sure to target McLaurin on the next play (a completion) and get him back in the flow.

Sammis Reyes, playing at tight end with John Bates out due to injury, made a pair of catches. Things stagnated at the goal line, with a third-down play where rookie Jahan Dotson didn't appear to know where he was supposed to be.

On fourth down Wentz went right back to Dotson, and this time it was good for a touchdown. Give Wentz credit for offering his two top receivers opportunities for instant redemption.

Other observations:

--Wentz has impressed me by listening to the plays on his headset even when he's not in the action. He stays engaged at all times.

--Taylor Heinicke and the second team ran the simulated drive as well, and after Marken Michel dropped what should have been a touchdown, Curtis Hodges made the play to secure a pair of wins for the offense on a week where the defense has dominated.

--Cole Turner is the early leader in the battle for the TE3 spot, and with Bates and Logan Thomas on the shelf right now, that's not a meaningless distinction.

--Cornerback William Jackson III: "I'm having fun. I've got my swagger back." The rest of his group, too. Kendall Fuller and Benjamin St-Juste have both been having very good camps entering the first break.

--Saturday was Military Appreciation Day at practice, and the team pulled out all the stops, with only service members invited to watch the workout. They were also treated to a lunch afterward, and most of the players and coaches signed autographs and chatted with the service members.

They also received a "swag bag" of goodies from the team, though the bag itself was a "Washington Football Team" bag. It's tough to complain about getting something for free, but given the obvious importance of the day, it's the misses on details that eventually add up to the team's reputation.

--Ryan Kerrigan took in the practice one day after officially retiring as a member of the team, and was honored by Rivera after practice.

Kerrigan gave a press conference where he shared that trouble with knee injuries helped lead to his decision to retire, and that he's hopeful to remain in the game as a coach.

Kerrigan, on if he had a message for his fans: "I just want them to know that I gave them everything I had -- literally everything I had. Emotionally, physically, they got all of me."