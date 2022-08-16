Commanders observations: Rivera lights into players after several near-injuries in practice

ASHBURN - Ron Rivera was not happy on Tuesday.

After a physical practice that had several close calls on injuries, as well as a decent amount of chirping between the offense and defense, Rivera took his team to the far side of the field, out of earshot of the fans and media assembled to watch training camp.

Rivera's tone was unmistakable, though, his lighting into the players interrupted only by the sound of landing airplanes at nearby Dulles.

"I struggled with some things that happened out there," Rivera said.

He didn't go into more detail, offering later: "I just don't like some of the things that happened."

The day's most egregious play may have been the defensive line pushing offensive lineman Aaron Monteiro into the legs of rookie quarterback Sam Howell, rolling Howell up in a way that can produce knee injuries - though Howell appeared to be OK.

Another incident involved offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer, who was taken to the medical tent. Rivera said Schweitzer landed on his hip and there was some concern, but he didn't have an immediate update.

Less important but no less painful was a shot running back Brian Robinson took to the groin that sent him to the sidelines for a few minutes.

During the action, the defense got back to dominating the offense the way it did during the opening weeks of camp.

Receiver Terry McLaurin appeared to grow agitated with the unit's trash talking, and after catching back-to-back passes answered back with some chatter of his own, demanding "respect" for his unit.

If past camps are any indication, this may have been the final day of full-padded practices. If so, things certainly ended with some spice.

More observations:

--The topic of the day was running back Antonio Gibson, who was seen taking Robinson's work on the punt team, a sign that he may be in hot water with the coaching staff after a preseason fumble on Saturday.

Gibson worked with all three teams and quarterbacks on Tuesday, as did Robinson. Rivera said there was nothing to read into, that players routinely work in different groupings.

Asked if there was a competition for the starting running back job, Rivera replied: "There's always been a competition for the positions on this team."

--Tuesday brought the first roster cuts of the season, with the total number going from 91 to 86.

The lone surprise was a decision to put tight end Sammis Reyes on injured reserve, ending his season. Reyes participated in two plays on Saturday, with Rivera saying afterward that the Chilean tight end had a hamstring injury.

Reyes was at one point seen as a potential big-sized target for a team that needed them, but this year's rookie class has two such players, and Cole Turner has turned heads early in camp.

The most likely scenario is that Washington stashes Reyes for the year and lets him keep learning, but if Reyes resists, he can sign an injury settlement with the team and become a free agent.

--The play of the day was unquestionably a one-handed interception of Taylor Heinicke by Danny Johnson during red zone work. Johnson made the pick, then was able to stay on his feet and return it about 108 yards for a touchdown the other way. (Most of the offense didn't chase him, but he likely could have gone the distance.)

--Second place? An interception by William Jackson III on Terry McLaurin. Jackson beautifully boxed out McLaurin and set himself up to snag the ball and land in bounds. That exactly what the Commanders want to see more of.

--An extended period of 7-on-7 work brought a handful of "coverage sacks" against Wentz, as the defense, and the secondary in particular, had an exceptional practice.

--How good was the defense's day? Even Jamin Davis made a play. He intercepted a pass that was tipped in the air by a collision of the receiver and defensive back.

--Rivera called out Dyami Brown's route running after Saturday's preseason game, and during a second-team drill, Brown was unable to get separation on a deep route. After the play, Wentz took Brown aside and gave him some pointers.

--The team ran a late-game situation with 1:30 on the clock, attempting to get into field goal range. The third-team offense appeared to be the only one with success.