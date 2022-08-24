Commanders observations: Some sparks as preseason practices wind down

ASHBURN - The final full-speed practice of the preseason included the continuation of a spirited rivalry between the offensive and defensive lines on Wednesday.

After missing all of training camp, offensive lineman Andrew Norwell was welcomed into the fold with a pair of aggressive rushes from Montez Sweat and Jonathan Allen.

"You gotta bring more than that, big boy," Allen called out after the second rush.

Ron Rivera jumped in to chat with Sweat after his rush, which ended dangerously close to quarterback Carson Wentz.

Washington's offensive line took a step closer to full strength with Norwell and Trae Turner on hand, though Turner didn't participate in full-team work.

Other observations:

--After injuring his leg yesterday, defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis was in a boot and on a side field during Wednesday's practice. Rivera said only that Mathis was "sore."

--Logan Thomas joined a 7-on-7 workout for the first time, and was greeted with a round of applause from teammates, both on offense and defense.

--Dax Milne continued his impressive preseason, hauling in a long touchdown pass from Sam Howell.

--At one point, Rivera called for a spontaneous field goal to test the team's readiness. The operation was able to line up in time to beat the play clock, but Joey Slye missed what appeared to be a 40-yarder wide left.

--The practice finished with a two-minute drill, though the clock got set to 1:30. The offense started slowly, with Carson Wentz finding himself in a fourth-and-2, but picked up the pace from there and ended the day with a Curtis Samuel touchdown.

--Red-zone work included two zippy passes from Wentz, one to Jahan Dotson and one to Terry McLaurin, that threaded the needle of the defense and landed right in the receiver's arms for a touchdown.

--Most importantly, Washington is going up against Baltimore on Saturday, and the Ravens have a 22-game preseason winning streak.

Last year, when the streak was at 19, coach Ron Rivera deemed it "interesting," but not "important." Washington lost 37-3.

This year, Rivera was asked if there would be any meaning found in a victory.

"Yeah, you want to. You go into every game expecting to win," Rivera said. "Good for them. It’s their thing. It’s what they’re doing. They come out and they play a specific way. Good for them. Our job is to go out and make sure our guys are playing, growing and getting better as football players. Like I said, you play every game to win."

Offensive lineman Cornelius Lucas was asked how the team should celebrate if they snap the streak, and he suggested celebratory chicken wings. Sounds like a good plan.

Rivera said the starters will see "very limited" action on Saturday, but did not go into specifics. Last year the starters did not play the third preseason game.