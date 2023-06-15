The
NFL has not yet announced which team will participate in this year's " Hard Knocks" reality TV show that airs during training camp.
When the league can't find volunteers, there is a criteria for franchises that can be forced to participate - teams without new coaches, that didn't make the playoffs in the last two years, and haven't been on the show in the last decade.
Four teams meet that criteria this year: The Bears, Jets, Saints and
Commanders.
Would Washington have interest in the show? Depends who you ask.
Coach Ron Rivera has long been opposed to inviting cameras into the team facility, dating back to when his Carolina Panthers team was shadowed by NFL Films in 2018.
"Some guys became part of the show instead of focusing on what they had to focus on," he
told The Times-Dispatch in 2020. "So, personally, I wouldn’t do it again.”
Rivera said that "some guys won't be themselves," and included himself in that group. He said he was mindful of not providing any viral fodder, though he slipped once, during an expletive-laden halftime speech in Pittsburgh.
“I would really have not wanted that to be seen by anybody, least of all my mother,” Rivera said. “That’s how I am when I don’t give a (flip). Usually I try to be aware of where I am on camera, because I don’t want to say anything that was not right. But at that point, I just had to speak my mind.”
On the other hand, team president Jason Wright seemed to be openly courting the program
in a recent appearance with podcaster Rio Robinson.
"I think (it) would be great for us, because it would give the entire public an opportunity to see the organization that we've become. To see the culture that's been built by Ron and that team. To see the quality of guys we have, to see the phenomenal coaches we have, to highlight Eric Bieniemy and what he brings.
A “Hard Knocks” television crew filmed the Houston Texans during Redskins training camp in 2015.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/times-dispatch
"I think it could shed a lot of light on new ownership ... the way they're going to lead, the way they're going to engage the community. I actually think there's probably no better fit than us for the preseason Hard Knocks."
The impending ownership change provides interesting fodder to be sure, but also logistical challenges.
The NFL has asked owners to set aside July 20 and August 8 as potential dates for a ratification vote to bring in the new group, led by D.C. native Josh Harris.
If the deal can get done by the first date, it would be a fitting introduction to the year's programming. August 8, though, is nearly three weeks into training camp, and any issues between the NFL Finance Committee and the Harris group could push the sale out of range for the show.
Washington's new offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, will also already be getting some air time in July, as he is likely to be included in Patrick Mahomes' new Netflix series, "Quarterback," which spent last season shadowing the Chiefs' signal caller. Bieniemy was the team's offensive coordinator.
An NFL Films crew sets up at the Washington Redskins' practice in 2015. HBO and NFL Films filmed the Redskins training camp practices with the Houston Texans for broadcast on their "Hard Knocks" series.
Michael Phillips
The last time Hard Knocks got a taste of the Washington franchise, it was
a less-than-proud moment for the city of Richmond.
The show was following the Houston Texans, who had joint practices at the team's Richmond facility. After a rough three days of practice, the show ended with a now-famous line from Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph.
"Let's get the (flip) out of Richmond," he said.
Washington Commanders photos from the Richmond Times-Dispatch
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) celebrates after the team's 19-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 27.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) prepares to take the field ahead of the team’s face-off with the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 6.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
Wes Schweitzer (71), a guard for the Washington Commanders, passes by some young fans on his way to the field for the Jan. 1 game against the visiting Cleveland Browns.
Shaban Athuman, TIMES-Dispatch
A Washington Commanders fan checks out the happenings on the field and in the sky before the first half of the Tennessee Titans-Washington Commanders matchup on Oct. 9, at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
Fans reach out to Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) as he approaches the field for their game against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 6.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
An NFC East matchup featuring Washington and Philadelphia brings out a large flock of Eagles fans to FedEx Field on Sept. 25.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
During a January game, a fan holds up a sign questioning whether Commanders owner Dan Snyder will sell the team this off-season.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington quarterback Sam Howell (14) celebrated his rushing touchdown with teammates during the second half of Sunday’s 26-6 win over Dallas. Though Howell played well, it’s likely the Commanders will seek a veteran signal caller this offseason.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) makes a pass during the first half of a NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) picks off Dak Prescott and returns it for a score during the second quarter. Prescott completed 14 of 37 passes for 128 yards.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) intercepts a Dak Prescott pass for a touchdown intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown (85) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Dallas Cowboys punter Bryan Anger (5) gets tackled by Washington Commanders linebacker Milo Eifler (46) after fumbling the punt during the first half of a NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders linebacker David Mayo (51) bring down Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Shaban Athuman/ RICHMOND TIMES-D
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) congratulate Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) after losing 24-10 on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Shaban Athuman/ RICHMOND TIMES-D
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) carries the ball during the second half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Shaban Athuman/ RICHMOND TIMES-D
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) takes a moment to himself after losing 24-10 to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Shaban Athuman/ RICHMOND TIMES-D
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) walks off the field after throwing his third interception during the second half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Shaban Athuman/TIMES-Dispatch
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) looks for open space during the second half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Shaban Athuman/ RICHMOND TIMES-D
Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) tries to stop Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Shaban Athuman/ RICHMOND TIMES-D
Joe Gibbs is honored before the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Shaban Athuman/ RICHMOND TIMES-D
Washington Commanders Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio takes the field before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Shaban Athuman/ RICHMOND TIMES-D
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) streaches for the end zone as Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) defends during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Shaban Athuman/ RICHMOND TIMES-D
Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (82) takes the field before a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders defensive end Efe Obada (97) takes the field before a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) takes the field before a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (82) shakes a moment with his wife Brandie Thomas after the Giants beats the Commanders 20-12 in a NFL football game on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) walks off the field after the Giants beats the Commanders 20-12 in a NFL football game on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera shakes hands with New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll after the Giants beats the Commanders 20-12 in a NFL football game on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) carries the ball for a first down as New York Giants defenders stop him during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (82) reaches for the out of bounds as New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) fumbles the ball as New York Giants player Dexter Lawrence (97) tackles him during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) fumbles the ball as Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
New York Giants cornerback Nick McCloud (44) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) makes a catch for a two points conversion as New York Giants cornerback Nick McCloud (44) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland. The two points conversion was overturned for a passing interference.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is sacked by Washington Commanders defensive end Efe Obada (97) during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) looks on after his team was stopped in the fourth quarter during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (82) reaches for the out of bounds as New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) celebrates with wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) carries the ball during the second half of a NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) takes the field before the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders cornerback Christian Holmes (34) takes the field before the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) carries the ball as Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders defensive end Casey Toohill (95) celebrates his sack during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders defenders celebrate their interception during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) looks to make a pass during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) makes a pass as Washington Commanders defensive tackles John Ridgeway (91) and Jonathan Allen (93) pressure him during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) stops an airborne Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) takes the field before the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Family, fans and Commanders officials honor the late Sean Taylor with a permanent mannequin installation before a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jackie Taylor, the daughter of the late Sean Taylor, takes a moment as she gives remarks after the Commanders honored her late father with a permanent mannequin installation before a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Family, fans and Commanders officials honor the late Sean Taylor with a permanent installation before a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jason Wright (center), president of the Washington Commanders, speaks as Tim Hightower, director of alumni relations, looks on before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., on Nov. 27. The late Sean Taylor was honored with a permanent mannequin installation.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) embraces Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) following the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) takes the field before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl (31) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl (31) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) chats with Washington Commanders punter Tress Way (5) after a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) shakes hands with a member of the Washington Commanders staff after a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young looks on from the sidelines during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera looks on from the sidelines during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Dax Milne (15) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) takes the field for the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson (36) celebrates his interception with Kamren Curl during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson (36) celebrates his interception with his teammates during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) takes the field for first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) celebrates his sack on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera chats with members of hte military before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH