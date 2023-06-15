The NFL has not yet announced which team will participate in this year's "Hard Knocks" reality TV show that airs during training camp.

When the league can't find volunteers, there is a criteria for franchises that can be forced to participate - teams without new coaches, that didn't make the playoffs in the last two years, and haven't been on the show in the last decade.

Four teams meet that criteria this year: The Bears, Jets, Saints and Commanders.

Would Washington have interest in the show? Depends who you ask.

Coach Ron Rivera has long been opposed to inviting cameras into the team facility, dating back to when his Carolina Panthers team was shadowed by NFL Films in 2018.

"Some guys became part of the show instead of focusing on what they had to focus on," he told The Times-Dispatch in 2020. "So, personally, I wouldn’t do it again.”

Rivera said that "some guys won't be themselves," and included himself in that group. He said he was mindful of not providing any viral fodder, though he slipped once, during an expletive-laden halftime speech in Pittsburgh.

“I would really have not wanted that to be seen by anybody, least of all my mother,” Rivera said. “That’s how I am when I don’t give a (flip). Usually I try to be aware of where I am on camera, because I don’t want to say anything that was not right. But at that point, I just had to speak my mind.”

On the other hand, team president Jason Wright seemed to be openly courting the program in a recent appearance with podcaster Rio Robinson.

"I think (it) would be great for us, because it would give the entire public an opportunity to see the organization that we've become. To see the culture that's been built by Ron and that team. To see the quality of guys we have, to see the phenomenal coaches we have, to highlight Eric Bieniemy and what he brings.

"I think it could shed a lot of light on new ownership ... the way they're going to lead, the way they're going to engage the community. I actually think there's probably no better fit than us for the preseason Hard Knocks."

The impending ownership change provides interesting fodder to be sure, but also logistical challenges.

The NFL has asked owners to set aside July 20 and August 8 as potential dates for a ratification vote to bring in the new group, led by D.C. native Josh Harris.

If the deal can get done by the first date, it would be a fitting introduction to the year's programming. August 8, though, is nearly three weeks into training camp, and any issues between the NFL Finance Committee and the Harris group could push the sale out of range for the show.

Washington's new offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, will also already be getting some air time in July, as he is likely to be included in Patrick Mahomes' new Netflix series, "Quarterback," which spent last season shadowing the Chiefs' signal caller. Bieniemy was the team's offensive coordinator.

The last time Hard Knocks got a taste of the Washington franchise, it was a less-than-proud moment for the city of Richmond.

The show was following the Houston Texans, who had joint practices at the team's Richmond facility. After a rough three days of practice, the show ended with a now-famous line from Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph.

"Let's get the (flip) out of Richmond," he said.

Washington Commanders photos from the Richmond Times-Dispatch