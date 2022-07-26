Commanders open fan vote for new fight song lyrics; will keep 'Hail to the Redskins' melody

The Washington Commanders have opened up fan voting to determine the lyrics for a new fight song that will be played at games.

The song will keep the same melody and general lyrics as the longtime "Hail to the Redskins," but will be reimagined as "Hail to the Commanders."

Voting is taking place at Commanders.com/HTTC.

The team will debut the new song at its preseason game on Aug. 13 against the Carolina Panthers.

Fans will get to pick the third line of the new song. The first two will be the same as the original, but with Commanders inserted:

Hail to the Commanders!

Hail victory!

The third-line options are either "Fight for our Commanders!" or "Leaders on a mission!"

The fourth line will be the same as before, Fight for old D.C.!

The new fight song also replaces the phrase "sons of Washington" with "all of Washington." in a later verse.

The team wrote that they collaborated with the son and granddaughter of the original composer, Barnee Breeskin, to create the new arrangement.

The song plays an important part in NFL history.

Businessman Clint Murchison wanted to start an NFL team in Dallas, but needed the unanimous support of the owners. Washington owner George Preston Marshall was the only vote standing in his way - Marshall previously had tried to sell his team to Murchison in a deal that had gone sour at the last minute.

As an act of revenge, Murchison bought the rights to the fight song from Breeskin. Murchison threatened to keep the song from being played at games unless he was allowed to start a team in Dallas, and a deal was brokered.