Commanders open new era with easiest schedule in football, start with home game against Jaguars

Washington's NFL team has never lost a game as the Commanders.

If their 2022 schedule is any indication, that's potentially a boast they'll be able to make late into September.

The NFL revealed its schedule on Thursday night, and the Commanders will open their new era with a home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, followed by a road trip to Detroit to face the Detroit Lions, two of the league's worst teams this past season.

The schedule doesn't get much tougher from there. Measuring by last season's records, it's the easiest schedule in football - though it's important to note that's not because of any favors called in by coach Ron Rivera, it's merely the result of the rotational scheduling system lining up to provide two of the league's weakest divisions (AFC South and NFC North) in the same season.

Washington was removed from its traditional Thanksgiving slot against the Dallas Cowboys (that'll go to the New York Giants). Instead the Commanders' Thursday game will be on Oct. 13, against the Chicago Bears.

The team's other primetime appearance will be on Monday, Nov. 14, when quarterback Carson Wentz makes a homecoming trip to Philadelphia to face the Eagles, the team he was drafted to.

Washington's bye comes late in the season, on Week 14, and creates a scheduling oddity - the Commanders will play the Giants on both sides of that bye, creating back-to-back games against the same opponent.

Down the stretch, the Commanders host their final two games, welcoming the Cleveland Browns and the Dallas Cowboys.

The NFC teams have nine home games this year, but none of Washington's were picked as part of the league's international slate, meaning there will be nine home appearances at FedEx Field.

The marquee home games are likely to be the finale against the Cowboys, a Week 3 clash against the Eagles, and an Oct. 23 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Rivera has made no secret of the fact that expectations will jump in Year 3, particularly given the ease of the slate Washington is up against, and with a schedule that produces no clear disadvantages, those expectations are only likely to increase in the coming weeks.