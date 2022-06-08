Commanders OTA observations: Rivera stops practice, chews out players after receiver is injured

ASHBURN - Ron Rivera was as heated as he's been in his three-year tenure as Washington Commanders coach.

During Wednesday's OTA practice, which is a non-contact workout conducted without pads, receiver Dyami Brown took a hard hit to the head from the shoulder of safety Jeremy Reaves during a simulated two-minute drill.

Brown, a rookie last year who projects to have playing time this year, was clearly woozy as he was led off the field.

Rivera called for an immediate halt to practice and huddled up his team for a fiery, profanity-laced speech.

"When people get hurt, you lose games," Rivera yelled. "Part of discipline is understanding how to do things the right way."

The workout resumed, and Rivera said after that there's optimism Brown isn't seriously injured.

"There's a certain discipline that I tried to get across to the guys that they understand that when we talk about doing things a specific way, there's a reason," Rivera said. "There's a lot of enthusiasm. I really appreciate the way they practice. The way they practice hard. They get competitive every now and then, but we've got to have the discipline to understand."

Reaves, who made the hit, was immediately apologetic.

"We know better. We practice better. I know better," he said. "I was very frustrated with myself about that, because you want to protect all the guys - it's not the time for that right now."

He added: "You never want to be that guy. It's tough being that guy in that situation. But at the same time, we preach ownership here; we preach taking accountability."

NFL rules govern the amount of contact that can take place at OTA workouts, and the Chicago Bears recently forfeited practice time for violating those rules. All practices are taped and reviewed by the league.

Other observations:

--In the non-political comments category, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said he believes success for this year's defense will start with strong OTA attendance. Rivera was also complimentary of attendance.

The most notable absence has been receiver Terry McLaurin. Defensive stars Chase Young, Montez Sweat and Daron Payne have all been in the building for classroom work, but have largely stayed away from participating in on-field drills.

--Wide receiver Curtis Samuel was held out because of what Rivera described as an "abundance of caution."

Samuel, who missed almost all of the 2021 season with injuries, has been a full participant so far during workouts, but Rivera was adamant that there's nothing wrong, just that Samuel was feeling "tight" on Wednesday morning.

"We just decided, hey, let's be smart," Rivera said. "We've had a really good offseason. He's been in the middle of everything. So we backed off ... we're really looking forward to seeing him come out and be on the field for minicamp on Tuesday."

--Tight end Sammis Reyes is out because of irritation from what Rivera described as "an old screw" in his led from a past procedure. The coach said Reyes will be able to return quickly.

--Both kickers were given the opportunity to work in a "live" scenario Wednesday, though there was no contact. Joey Slye appears to be the starting kicker, followed by Brian Johnson (both are Hokies), but after last year's debacle, Rivera may attempt to keep Johnson on the practice squad.