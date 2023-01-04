Commanders players have Damar Hamlin on their minds as they return to practice

ASHBURN — America's football machinery started back up Wednesday, slowly but surely, as NFL teams across the country returned to their facilities to practice for Sunday's games.

At the Washington Commanders' facility, an understanding that the game always goes on was mixed with continued support and concern for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest and remains in critical condition.

Players described sleepless nights and teary chats with loved ones after many watched the medical emergency unfold live on Monday night.

In a sport where play resumes after even the most gruesome injury, it wasn't a devastating concussion or a broken leg that caused a national moment of reflection, but a heart condition.

"You honestly don't even think that's possible, Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin said. "You've seen a lot of guys get carted off in ambulances, even broken bones. But when you hear CPR, that just brings a different dimension to the situation.

"As athletes, we know the risks that we take, but you just never think it's going to come to where it's life or death."

Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson grew up alongside Hamlin in suburban Pittsburgh. He texted with Hamlin's dad on Tuesday morning, after a night of prayer and shock unfolded among their mutual friends.

Hudson was on the field during the team's practice, but acknowledged that his mind remained elsewhere.

"It's running through my mind all day, even at practice, just thinking about him," Hudson said. "It's hard right now, but with the grace of God, it's going to get better every day."

He expressed gratitude to the medical crews that responded quickly, and the thousands of people who have donated to Hamlin's signature charitable cause, a Christmas toy drive that has now raised over $4 million.

"He's a very, very, very caring person," said Hudson. "He's everything a kid should want to be. He's a role model. He's everything."

Support has come from all corners of the sporting world.

At Pitt, Hamlin's alma mater, the school played a message of support during Tuesday night's basketball game against Virginia.

“Damar, we love you, we are praying for you, Pittsburgh’s always had your back. And now it’s obvious the entire country has your back, too,” read the videoboard message.

From there, the board showed a collection of social media posts expressing support for the 24-year-old. Hamlin was a full-time starter at Pittsburgh for three seasons, including 2020, when – a senior – he earned second-team All-ACC honors.

Fans in the stands Tuesday night held signs supporting Hamlin and held up blue cards with the yellow No. 3, his jersey number while at Pittsburgh.

NFL players said there will likely be some form of tribute or message of support offered during Sunday's games.

The league has mental health professionals available for players at all 32 facilities, and has promised to make additional resources available as needed to assist in the coming days.

It appears the league plans to continue with this week's schedule of games, though, which it has done in the past after tragedies both internal and external.

The logistics on rescheduling wouldn't just be difficult for the teams continuing to play towards the Super Bowl, but also for those, like the Commanders, who planned to wrap up their seasons on Sunday – players often live in other cities, and have made arrangements for their cars and other belongings to be transported home.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera said he started Wednesday's workday with a team meeting where he addressed what happened, and urged players to continue to pray for Hamlin and his recovery.

Rivera was a player for the Chicago Bears before coaching, and said it's an understood reality of putting on a helmet and pads each weekend.

"You've got to sit there and weigh the risks, because you just never know," Rivera said. "I mean, it's crazy. But you know, something like this could happen.

"But you could also say that for every-day life. You just don't know when something's going to come up. And so I think that's probably how we do it. I mean, at least I know that's how I did it.

"I was also very fortunate that that you know, I never had to have surgery or anything, but I think a big part of it is a lot of guys, you know, we look at the the risks involved, but we also just realize that risk is all around us."

