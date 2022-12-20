Commanders prepare for 49ers pass rush, one of the league's best

ASHBURN — Conventional wisdom has often proved useless in this wild NFL season, and that's something Taylor Heinicke is hoping for again this weekend.

The Washington Commanders offensive line has struggled all season, and the San Francisco 49ers have the NFL's sack leader, Nick Bosa, and a collection of top talent that makes them one of the league's most feared units.

Add in that it's been a rough few weeks for Heinicke and, well, the game looks rough on paper.

"I'm pretty beat up right now, but that's the game of football," Heinicke said. "I'll get treatment this week and I'll be ready."

Carson Wentz was sacked nine times earlier this season against the Eagles, a high-water mark for the team unlikely to be eclipsed, but everybody in Ashburn is on high alert entering this week, especially when adding in that the 49ers coach is disgruntled former Ashburn employee Kyle Shanahan.

Current Washington coach Ron Rivera said preparation will be crucial, noting that the 49ers don't fool opponents with elaborate blitzes or schemes — they're just really good at their jobs.

"I think the biggest thing is that they have speed and they can run," Rivera said. "It's not like they have a huge menu of things they can do, but the things they do they do very, very well. I think that's a big part of why they're so successful."

Rivera added: "I do think it is one of the better ones we will see, across the board."

Washington needs a win, or losses by Seattle and Detroit, to stay in the final playoff spot as the season begins to wind down.

On the other side of the ball, the Commanders have a formidable front of their own, and will try to keep the game tight by getting after San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy, the team's third-stringer who has been pressed into duty because of injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.

In a year where defense has dominated across the NFL, it's perhaps fitting that a late-season battle of winning teams would pit relatively unknown quarterbacks against top-tier defensive talent.

One unknown is whether Chase Young will play this week for the Commanders — coach Ron Rivera said Young visited with Dr. James Andrews over the weekend, and Young has been cleared to fully participate in practices.

St.-Juste says he'll return: After missing two games with a mid-ankle sprain, cornerback Benjamin St.-Juste said he'll play this weekend against San Francisco. St.-Juste quietly become one of the defense's most essential pieces over the course of the season, using his length and speed to disrupt opposing receivers.

Hockey outing provides a distraction: Several members of the team had long planned to spend their Monday night at the Washington Capitals game, and they stole the show on the video board in the third period by chugging beers to the encouragement of the crowd.

"I think it was important to get out, get the bad taste out of our mouth," quarterback Taylor Heinicke said, noting many of the players were crushed after Sunday night's loss.

The star of the outing was punter Tress Way, who imitated Capitals star T.J. Oshie, who famously chugged a beer through his jersey at the team's Stanley Cup parade.

Rivera donates in honor of his mother: Rivera's mother died earlier this year, and after an outpouring of support for fans, the coach set up a fundraiser in her honor with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Fans donated $56,000 to the cause, and Rivera said he will match that amount.