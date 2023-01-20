Commanders president: 'Business as usual' as team prepares for possible sale

LANDOVER, Md. — Washington Commanders president Jason Wright said he and the team will remain working as usual while owners Dan and Tanya Snyder continue to pursue the potential sale of the team.

Potential buyers have been vetted, and a first round of bids have been taken, but Wright said he wants his team to keep moving forward, something coach Ron Rivera has echoed.

Wright spoke with reporters on Friday at the opening of the team's new Fanatics Sportsbook at FedEx Field.

"I think for us, it's very simple," Wright said. "For me, for Ron, nothing changes. Build a healthy business, build a winning team, and that's all there is to do. There's literally nothing else to do.

"And in fact, the best thing we can do is continue to produce a healthy business, great football team, underpinned by a healthy culture that allows it all to sustain. That's the best thing we can do for stability, for focus and performance. It's very simple."

The sportsbook is the first to be built inside an NFL stadium, and the first run by the Fanatics company, which handles merchandising for all major sports leagues.

Fanatics is planning a major rollout of sports betting in the coming months, including a mobile app, but Friday's opening at FedEx Field was the first time the company has officially taken a wager.

The restaurant and sportsbook is located next to the team's fan shop, and both will be open daily.