Commanders president: Carson Wentz interview by DC station a 'pompous, unprofessional mess'

The Washington Commanders preseason opener is a day away, but the action remains firmly off the field in Ashburn.

Commanders team president Jason Wright took umbrage to an interview a D.C.-area television station conducted with quarterback Carson Wentz this week.

In the interview, WJLA anchor Scott Abraham asks Wentz directly about being on his third team in three seasons.

"Real talk here, Carson," Abraham said. "It's been well documented: Philly didn't want you, Indy didn't want you. Do you think this is your last chance to prove you can be a starting quarterback in the NFL?"

"I don't really think about all that stuff," Wentz responded. "For me, I'm playing the game that I love, and I have the most confidence of anybody in myself to deliver, to play at a high level, to be a part of something special here with this team. I don't put all that pressure on myself."

In a tweet Friday morning, Wright did not hold back on what he thought of the question.

Wright wrote: "Thankfully, Carson demonstrated grace & class in response to this pompous, unprofessional mess. I recognize you have made a living on childlike provocation but it needs to be called out. Don’t expect special access and good luck building rapport with the guys [Abraham]."

NBC Sports reporter Mike Florio, a vocal critic of Commanders owner Dan Snyder, came to Abraham's defense.

Florio wrote: "This is the problem with league- and team-owned media. The teams get used to puff and fluff, and they get upset by fair questions. They expect softballs in exchange for access. These are fair questions that someone who works directly for the team would never ask."

Wright responded on Twitter, "Lord knows (we) can’t avoid hard questions here. But disrespect should never be tolerated and we should defend our guys when it surfaces."

The Commanders replaced their Friday practice with a walkthrough and military appreciation event at Andrews Air Force Base ahead of Saturday's preseason game against Carolina.

Wentz has been a polarizing figure since Washington traded for him this offseason, but coach Ron Rivera has been steadfast in his belief that the quarterback will elevate the team to its first winning season since 2016.