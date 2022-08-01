Commanders receiver Curtis Samuel will enter plan to work on 'overall football conditioning'

ASHBURN - Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera said receiver Curtis Samuel, who missed almost all of the 2021 season with a groin injury, will be working his way back into shape during the 2022 camp due to hamstring and back tightness.

Rivera emphasized the current plan has nothing to do with Samuel's injury and surgery from last year.

"He and (trainer Al Bellamy) talked a little bit and there was concern as far as just his overall football conditioning and shape," Rivera said. "You can train all you want, condition all you want, but coming back and doing some of the things that we want him to do..."

Rivera said the training staff sat down with Samuel and came up with a plan for him during training camp that will involve sporadic team work, as well as some ramping up and ramping down.

"The ultimate goal is really the regular season more than anything," Rivera said. "This has nothing to do with last year, the groin, or anything like that."

Samuel was the lone projected starting receiver not in attendance during an offseason workout Carson Wentz held for the receivers in July in California.

Asked about that last week, Samuel said he was dealing with family matters at the time.

Samuel was the team's big free-agent addition in 2021, a speedy receiver who had worked with Rivera in Carolina and was expected to provide an extra threat for defenses to account for.

Terry McLaurin and Samuel were roommates at Ohio State, and had looked forward to working together.

However, Samuel continues to work to fight his way back to health and into the lineup.

Rivera elaborated about the process on Monday.

The coach said: "I think more than anything else it was about seeing where he was when we got him back, those first couple of days, and just listening to him talk about his hamstrings and his lower back being sore and tight.

"One of the things we wanted to do is we wanted to make sure we brought him back the right way. So they put a plan together, they sat him down, they went over it with Curtis yesterday."