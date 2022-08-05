Commanders rookies look to show off at FedEx Field practice

ASHBURN - The Washington Commanders rookies will get their first taste of FedEx Field on Saturday night at an open practice.

The event is part of an NFL-wide trend towards holding one or two marquee practices instead of making training camp broadly available on a daily basis. This year, 26 of the 32 league teams opted to practice at home facilities instead of putting on a road show.

Free tickets are available through the team's website, Commanders.com, and the event will include the debut of the revamped marching band and this year's edition of the entertainment team.

On the field, it will be the first opportunity for many fans to see this year's rookie class, and while first-round pick Jahan Dotson appears to be on the fast track to a starting spot at wide receiver, it's a player who lines up next to him who has turned heads in the first days of workouts.

Tight end Cole Turner, a fifth-round selection out of Nevada, has made the most of opportunities that have come his way due to injuries to Logan Thomas and John Bates, the players ahead of him on the depth chart.

Turner stands 6-foot-6, with distinctive hair reminiscent of Steelers great Troy Polamalu. He's hard to miss, and that's exactly what quarterback Carson Wentz likes in his pass catchers.

Wentz also has a career-long affinity for targeting tight ends, and Turner has been on the receiving end of a handful of touchdown passes already in camp.

Whether Turner can turn his early success into playing time may depend on how quickly he can pick up the blocking element of the job - he was upfront the other day that his new demands are significantly more involved than what he was asked to do in college.

"I think I've done pretty well with not making too many mental errors," Turner said. "That was my main goal coming from such a simple offense I had in college to this, was, I really wanted to focus on understanding the playbook and doing my assignment right.

"Every time I still think there's a lot of room for improvement, but luckily, I've had a lot of guys who have helped me out."

Turner said he likes to go back into the meeting rooms after the day of work is over and rewrite the plays from the day on a whiteboard to help commit them to memory.

Amazingly, Turner isn't even the tallest tight end in the rookie class. That honor belongs to Arizona State's Curtis Hodges, a 6-foot-8 standout who went undrafted. Together, they help create size that the team's starting receivers don't have - only Cam Sims represents a sizable target, and he's not in the rotation.

Running back Brian Robinson, a third-round pick out of Alabama, has also received serious training camp run as the team keeps Antonio Gibson mostly under wraps to protect his health coming into the season.

Defensively, second-round pick Phidarian Mathis will settle into a role as the backup tackle, but the action is in the secondary, where fourth-round pick Percy Butler, a safety, and seventh-round pick Christian Holmes, a cornerback, are both jockeying for position.

One other item to watch would be if the team does kickoff and punt return drills at FedEx. There is no set starter at either position, and the amount of time devoted to both has been limited so far during camp.