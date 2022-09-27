Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. making steady progress a month after shooting

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., who was shot twice just a month ago, has taken even more steps in his incredible recovery.
Last week during practices, Robinson was running without a protective sleeve on his leg.
Then before Sunday's game against the Eagles, he was on the field running routes during pregame warmups.
Robinson will not play this Sunday against Dallas, but could return for Washington's Week 5 home game against Tennessee.
Commanders coach Ron Rivera has spoken of how much the team misses having Robinson in the lineup, but also was hesitant to commit to a return, cautioning that the doctors would have the final say.
"He's headed in the right direction, but, you know, we don't really know," Rivera said. "I mean, we won't know until we get to that point where we have that feel."
Renowned physician Dr. James Andrews was at Sunday's game and looked at Robinson, though Rivera declined to share what was discussed.
Robinson was shot twice, once in the leg and once in the rear, during an attempted carjacking in broad daylight in downtown Washington.
He was rushed to the hospital, but miraculously avoided serious injury, and was discharged the next day to begin rehab work under the team's supervision.
This will be Robinson's first pro season. He was drafted this spring after playing college football at Alabama.
Photos: Commanders vs. Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) hits Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) hard during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) makes his way of the field after getting sacked during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) hauls in a pass over Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks to make a pass during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) hauls in a pass over Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) recovers his own fumble during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Commanders QB Carson Wentz fumbled the ball twice, losing one, and was sacked nine times in Sunday’s 24-8 home loss to the Eagles.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) carries the ball past Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl (31) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) tries to recover a Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) fumble during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) carries the ball as Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) defends during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) tries to recover a Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) fumble during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) hauls in a pass over Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles celebrate a wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) touchdown during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) makes a pass to tight end Dallas Goedert (88) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland. Goedert scored a touchdown on the play.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) scores a touchdown during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) hands off the ball during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) hits Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) hard during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) tries to recover a Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) fumble during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) tries to recover a Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) fumble during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) hauls in a pass over Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) hauls in a pass over Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) gets sacked by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) hauls in a touchdown over Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks to make a pass during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) hauls in a touchdown over Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) fakes the pass during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) celebrates after sacking Carson Wentz during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks to make pass during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders players take the field for the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) hands off the ball to running back J.D. McKissic (23) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) makes his way off the field after failing to convert during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) hugs Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) warms up before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) warms up before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) warms up before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) carries the ball during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) carries the ball during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) runs off the field after losing a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) embraces Washington Commanders wide receiver Cam Sims (89) after a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) embraces Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) after their NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) tries to stiff arm Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry (24) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) chases Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) hauls in a pass over Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks to make a pass during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) hauls in a pass during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) gives a thumbs up after getting sacked during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) tackles Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) for a safety during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) embraces Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
A sea of Philadelphia Eagles fans watch as their team take on the Washington Commanders in the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) looks on from the bench during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) makes a pass to wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) tries to stiff arm Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox (29) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) embraces Washington Commanders wide receiver Cam Sims (89) after a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) looks on from the bench during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rolls out during the first half of Sunday’s game. By halftime, Hurts had thrown for three touchdowns and Philadelphia led 24-0.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia’s Javon Hargrave chases down Washington quarterback Carson Wentz during the second half of the Commanders’ loss at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.
photos by SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) chases Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith hauls in a touchdown against Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller during the first half Sunday. Smith set career bests with eight catches for 169 yards.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) hauls in a pass as Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Zech McPhearson (27) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) celebrates his safety during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) hauls in a touchdown over Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders running back J.D. McKissic (23) stiff arms Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Zech McPhearson (27) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH