Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. making steady progress a month after shooting

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., who was shot twice just a month ago, has taken even more steps in his incredible recovery.

Last week during practices, Robinson was running without a protective sleeve on his leg.

Then before Sunday's game against the Eagles, he was on the field running routes during pregame warmups.

Robinson will not play this Sunday against Dallas, but could return for Washington's Week 5 home game against Tennessee.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera has spoken of how much the team misses having Robinson in the lineup, but also was hesitant to commit to a return, cautioning that the doctors would have the final say.

"He's headed in the right direction, but, you know, we don't really know," Rivera said. "I mean, we won't know until we get to that point where we have that feel."

Renowned physician Dr. James Andrews was at Sunday's game and looked at Robinson, though Rivera declined to share what was discussed.

Robinson was shot twice, once in the leg and once in the rear, during an attempted carjacking in broad daylight in downtown Washington.

He was rushed to the hospital, but miraculously avoided serious injury, and was discharged the next day to begin rehab work under the team's supervision.

This will be Robinson's first pro season. He was drafted this spring after playing college football at Alabama.